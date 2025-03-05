Kim Kardashian's blowup doll in New York divides fans

If there’s one thing you can always rely on Kim Kardashian for, it’s making a bold statement with her marketing campaigns. The latest advertisement features an unexpected twist – a blow-up doll modeled after the business mogul herself, promoting her highly successful clothing brand, SKIMS.

The fashion label placed a 60-foot balloon of Kim lying horizontally in a blue triangle bikini in the middle of Times Square, New York City, on Tuesday. The doll's arms were placed over its head while it lay on a blue block embossed with the brand's logo.

The installation is set to promote SKIMS' new swimwear collection, with the doll wearing the same bikini ensemble as Kim donned in a recent photoshoot. The latest iteration of the Signature Swim String Bikini comes in a stunning Tide Blue shade and launches on March 6.

The mother-of-four took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of her latest business endeavour. Over the photograph, Kim penned: "OMG…I cannot believe there is a 60 foot float of me in SKIMS Swim in the middle of Times Square."

SKIMS shared: "Coming March 6: New Swim Shop. Three years after its breakout launch, the game-changing swim that started it all is back to break the internet (again)."

The model will also be available in a slew of different prints, with SKIMS teasing the Champagne Leopard and Champagne Tiger style.

However, the marketing campaign has divided fans who took to the brand's Instagram to share their confusion over the latest installation. "This is beyond weird," one fan penned.

Another user wrote: "Such an unrealistic representation of a women’s body."

Despite the backlash, the post was also flooded with an array of positive comments that praised Kim's innovative idea. One follower commented: "Idc skims has the greatest marketing team."

Another fan wrote: "Marketing Goat."

A third user penned: "That’s so amazing."

Kim looked sensational in the promotional photographs for the campaign as she showed off her killer physique in the Tide Blue Signature Swim Triangle Bikini Top and Tanga Bikini Bottoms.

The reality star's luscious raven locks were styled into beach waves with a middle parting while her makeup was left radiant with a bronze eye, a contoured cheek, and a glossy nude lip.

The Kardashians star posed on a stunning beach in front of the glistening ocean as she knelt down on her knees for the photo.