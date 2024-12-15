Common sets record straight on possible marriage to Jennifer Hudson

Common is setting the record straight on his previous comments about marrying Jennifer Hudson.

The couple confirmed they were in a relationship at the beginning of the year after years of speculation, and though they keep their romance largely out of the public eye, the rapper has previously expressed his interest in marrying her.

Now, during his latest television appearance, he reflected on having shared that publicly.

On the Today Show last week, during which Common was a guest, longtime host Al Roker noted that he made some of his marriage comments while in the "hot seat."

However, Common maintained: "I didn't feel like that was the hot seat. I was just being true to who I was. It was the cool seat because it was really, just, man, I was telling my truth and that truth still is there."

He went on: "She's just an amazing human being, beautiful person. I'm loving watching her on her talk show. I'm a fan. I watch her talk show."

© Getty Jennifer and Common have been good friends for years

"In life, for me, I look for people in my life who are uplifting, who believe in a higher power, who treat other people well," he further gushed, adding: "I like that she's busy too. That's good for me too."

It was during another appearance on Today earlier this year, shortly after confirming his relationship to Jennifer, that the Just Wright actor was asked whether he was the "marrying type," and he confirmed: "I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type."

© Instagram The couple confirmed their relationship earlier this year

He explained: "I am the type that, I'm capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is," and noted: "For me, everything is divine."

© The Jennifer Hudson Show He has made several appearances on her talk show

"I work from that discernment that God speaks, when He speaks into your stomach and you feel it in your heart and your spirit," he further reflected, and ultimately said: "So when I would feel that, I will communicate with that person, and if she's feeling that, then why not?"

© Instagram Jennifer shares son David Otunga Jr. with her ex-fiancé David Otunga

Later this year, during an appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast, he was even more direct, not only confirming that he is the marrying type, but that if he were to get married, it would definitely be with Jennifer. Both him and Jennifer are originally from Chicago, and he first noted: "I'm gonna be real with you, like, having a lady that's from Chicago [allows] me to go home and just be home," adding: "I hadn't did that in a while, where I was just like going home and just being around my loved ones and didn't have no work to do."

He then shared: "With all due respect to all the women I've dated, it's all love, but this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship, bro," and maintained: "I mean, if I'm gonna get married it's to her. That's as simple as that."