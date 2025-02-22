Jennifer Hudson in disbelief as she shares joyous personal update

Jennifer Hudson ended her week on a high note after she received more good news that left her in disbelief.

The 43-year-old EGOT winner has another award to add to her extensive collection after she won not one, but two at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Hudson surprises her staff and crew on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Jennifer shared her good news on Instagram, revealing that her talents as a talk show host had once again been recognized as she was honored with the title of Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special).

Not only was Jennifer herself a winner, but her eponymous talk show also bagged the award for Outstanding Talk Series.

Sharing her thanks, Jennifer penned: "Wow! Winning Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) at the NAACP Image Awards is truly an honor!

"We want to say thank you to everyone who voted for us — we're so grateful to be alongside such incredible peers! Thank you all for your love and support!"

© Getty Images Jennifer won the award for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information

The Jennifer Hudson Show has earned top industry honors since it premiered in 2022, including another two NAACP Image Awards: Outstanding Talk Show Series, 2024, and Outstanding Talk Show Host, 2023.

At the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, Jennifer was recognized with the Excellence in Media Award, while the show won for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode.

© Getty Images The Jennifer Hudson Show also won Outstanding Talk Series

Additionally, Jennifer received the 2024 National Association of Broadcasters TV Chairman's Award.

With all the show's success, it's not surprising that it has been renewed for a fourth season.

© Instagram The Jennifer Hudson Show won two awards and has been renewed for season 4

The news was revealed on Wednesday and Jennifer was elated with the decision, saying in a statement: "It is an unbelievable privilege to spend your days being able to engage with inspiring people from all walks of life; to hear their stories and connect on shared experiences; and to hopefully leave audiences a little more joyful than when they arrived."

"This show is a testament to what happens when you do what you love, and when you do it alongside an unstoppable team who creates magic in new ways every single day. I'm so excited to take this adventure to new heights in season 4!"

© Warner Bros. The Jennifer Hudson Show has won many top industry awards

Warner Bros. Television Group's Lauren Blincoe, SVP, Current Programming, Telepictures, added in a statement: "Jennifer Hudson's extraordinary talent and ability to connect with people have made The Jennifer Hudson Show a standout in daytime.

"This season, the show has seen incredible growth, creating moments that resonate beyond the screen – like the viral sensation Spirit Tunnel being a powerful example.

© Warner Bros. Jennifer is thrilled 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' is returning

"Jennifer embodies the show's Choose Joy message in every episode, and as we head into season 4, we're grateful for the continued support of our station partners and proud to build on this momentum with Jennifer and our award-winning production team."

Jennifer's double dose of good news couldn't have come at a better time as she started her week on a somber note.

On Monday, she marked what would have been her late brother Jason Hudson's 46th birthday.

Posting a photo of him smiling, Jennifer wrote: "Celebrating my big brother today on his birthday! He would have turned 46. Missing you and loving you always, Jason!"