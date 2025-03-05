Brooklyn Beckham marks special milestone with Nicola Peltz after teasing exciting new career

Brooklyn Beckham rang in his 26th journey around the sun alongside his wife, Nicola Peltz, on Tuesday.

The pair celebrated in a very exciting way this year, making an appearance ahead of the Formula E Evo Sessions at Miami International Autodrome.

© LAT Images for Formula E Brooklyn spent his birthday in Miami

Brooklyn has joined the celebrity line-up, being paired with his own Formula E team to train like a professional and will be put through his paces by a professional Formula E driver.

Heading down to take a look at the track, Brooklyn, who has been paired with Jaguar TCS Racing coach Mitch Evans, wore his team uniform, donning a black Jaguar TCS Racing zip-up, Adidas trainers, a black baseball cap worn backwards, and a gold watch.

© LAT Images for Formula E The star has been paired up with Mitch Evans

Talking about his exciting new career path, he said: "I’ve loved motorsport all my life, so when the opportunity came to be a part of Evo Sessions with Formula E, I jumped at the chance. I love it as a sport, but it’s an incredible opportunity to actually get behind the wheel and experience what it takes to compete at the top level of motorsport.

"The performance of the cars is insane, so I’m pleased I’ll be learning from the best in how to get the most out of them."

Over the next few days, Brooklyn, along with Tom Felton, Premier League footballer Sergio Agüero, and other stars, will be put through their paces to see if they have what it takes to be a Formula E driver, all documented on social media.

Brooklyn shares his passion for the sport with his dad, David Beckham, who took Brooklyn to the track when he was little. Brooklyn also drove the safety car for Formula E at their Mexico race in 2020.

© Instagram David bought Brooklyn an electric car for his wedding in 2022

As a gift to Brooklyn at his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022, David bought his son a $500,000 electric Jaguar. However, the footballer told British GQ he regretted giving his son the motor because he loved it so much.

He said: "I've just had an amazing car built for my son, but having driven it myself for 20 minutes, I didn't want to give it to him in the end. It's a whole new world.

"Like most people, I love the sound of cars, their smell, I love the leather in old cars, but what we do at Lunaz is completely strip it, electrify it, then return it to exactly how it was.

"We're not trying to do anything different or modern other than electrify it. It's as beautiful as it was 40 or 50 years ago. And we're doing it for the right reasons. There's a bigger case for doing it. The bigger picture is the garbage trucks and delivery vans and the stuff that needs to be done."