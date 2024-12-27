Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's private Christmas tradition at $20.5m estate

When it comes to Christmas traditions, every family has its own cherished rituals, whether it's opening presents before lunch, attending a church service, or crafting a gingerbread house. For Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, however, it all lies in their choice of Christmas Day attire. Since tying the knot in 2023, the young couple have begun creating their own special tradition.

© Instagram The couple looked adorable in matching sets

In an interview with The Times, Brooklyn said: "It has become a little tradition for Nicola and me to buy each other really comfy matching silk pyjamas. We’ll normally wear them all day."

The pair don matching festive pyjamas each year on Christmas morning and the photographs are adorable. This year, Nicola took to Instagram to share a carousel of images from the big day, taken at her billionaire dad Nelson Peltz's home. The first picture depicted Brooklyn holding Nicola as she wrapped her legs and arms round him. The couple twinned in matching red tartan pyjamas and a classic Santa Claus hat.

The mega-mansion, which served as the ground for Brooklyn and Nicola's jaw-dropping wedding, is a five-bed and ten-bath property. The family also own two grand homes in the US. High Winds, their mansion on 130 acres of land in Bedford, New York. The glamorous grounds include a lake, waterfall, an indoor ice hockey rink, and - rather surprisingly - a few albino peacocks.

This isn't the first time David and Victoria Beckham's son and his wife have woken up on Christmas morning in matching cosy ensembles. Last year, the Lola actress also posted a Christmas carousel on Instagram and showed off their luxurious light blue tailored pyjamas that were embroidered with red line stitching.

© Instagram Last Christmas the couple opted for blue pyjamas

The couple split their time between celebrating with Nicola's family in their Regency-style abode in Palm Beach, Florida and with the Beckham's in Miami. Brooklyn and Nicola ushered in the Christmas evening with the Beckhams as the family shared a sweet photograph of them all posing in front of a towering Christmas tree.

Nicola looked sensational as she oozed chic in a waist-cinching scarlet corset, black flared trousers and a cropped leather jacket which featured sharp shoulder pads. Nelson Peltz's daughter stood next to her mother-in-law, Victoria, who looked equally dazzling in an elegant black blazer dress and a pair of daring fishnet tights.

It seems Nicola has garnered a taste for matching festive pyjamas as she also twinned with her sister-in-law, Harper Beckham, last year. The pair posed in front of an embellished Christmas tree in red tartan trousers and white tank tops.

On the same occasion, Brooklyn matched with father David in a pair of black tartan pyjamas trousers. However, Victoria wore her own pair of cosy sleepwear as she donned a robe and pyjama ensemble in a black and white print.

© Instagram The couple wore matching festive pyjamas

However, it seems this year Posh Spice and the former football legend have taken inspiration from their eldest son and his wife as they cosied up in matching festive pyjamas.

Posh Spice took to Instagram to share a rare intimate snap of her cuddled up to her football legend husband. The photograph depicted Victoria lying in David's arms while he reached out to take the selfie. The iconic couple donned matching green and white striped silk Christmas pyjamas.