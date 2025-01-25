Brooklyn Beckham reveals subtle tribute to wife Nicola Peltz in latest video

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are regularly couple goals and in a new video, the eldest Beckham child revealed a sweet tribute to his wife.

The 25-year-old is known for his cooking videos, and in a new clip the budding chef showed off his first-ever attempt at cooking a lasagne. The attempt certainly looked delicious with Brooklyn going for two separate kinds of meat for the meal alongside a homemade cheese sauce.

And during his exploits in the kitchen, the star was seen wearing a shirt that read: "I don't need Google, my wife knows everything."

Fans were quick to pick up on the subtle tribute, as one said: "The shirt," alongside a weeping emoji, while a second added: "Love the t-shirt! My husband has the same one!" and a third commented: "Love your t shirt."

The pair recently had reason to celebrate as Nicola marked her 30th birthday at the beginning of the month. Brooklyn penned a romantic tribute to his beloved as he also shared several intimate photos of the duo.

One featured Nicola modelling a bridal white sequin mini dress with thick straps and a long blond bob as she kissed Brooklyn with her back to the camera.

The final snaps showed Victoria Beckham's son kissing his wife on the cheek while she was wrapped in a towel, enjoying a romantic boat ride at sunset.

Opening up about his two-year marriage, Brooklyn wrote a gushing caption describing their wedding as the "best decision." He wrote: "Dear Nicola x happy birthday baby x I will keep this short but I want to write down a little of how much I love you x.

"A few years ago I asked you to marry me and it was the best decision I have ever made x. You make me smile and laugh and you are the most amazing and most gorgeous person I know x. I am so lucky to be able to spend everyday with you and wake up next to you every morning x.

"I love your smile, your laugh, your passion about your work, your love for dogs, I just love the way you are. You are perfect in every way xx I love you so much Nicola xxxxxxx."

It's been a difficult start to the year for the couple following the Los Angeles wildfires. Brooklyn, who lives in the city with his wife, shared a snap from a high-rise building, with the fires burning off in the distance.