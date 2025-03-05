Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Beckham twins with Brooklyn in white satin in quiet moment amid £750k wedding
David Beckham with his son Brooklyn Beckham in front of red roses© Darren Gerrish/WireImage

David Beckham twins with Brooklyn in quiet moment amid £750k wedding

The footballer shared the throwback photo for Brooklyn's 26th birthday

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
16 minutes ago
David Beckham sifted through the family photo album to mark his son Brooklyn's 26th birthday this week. 

As well as pulling out several sweet snaps of his eldest son growing up, the former England footballer unearthed a picture of himself twinning with the Cloud23 founder during a quiet moment amid his £750k wedding.

"Birthday boy," David captioned the throwback photo, which showed three-month-old Brooklyn being the star of the show at his famous parents Victoria and David's 1999 wedding. 

The ring bearer wore an adorable loose white shirt and matching trousers with comfortable lace up trainers as he held his dad's hands for support to stand up.

David Beckham on his wedding day holding Brooklyn's hands© Instagram
The former footballer marked his son's birthday with a throwback photo of his 1999 wedding

Doting father David couldn't help but smile in the sweet photo, which saw him continue with the bridal white theme. He wore a three-piece shimmery suit with a satin tie and swept his highlighted blonde hair into a side parting, perfectly coordinating with his bride Victoria's Vera Wang corset satin ballgown.

Disney theme

View post on Instagram
 

Chanelling her inner princess, the former Spice Girls star accessorised with a diamond and gold tiara by Slim Barrett and crucifix necklace gifted from David, alongside a rustic bouquet made up of wild vines, twigs and apples – a nod to her Robin Hood theme.

Victoria's young bridesmaids – her 13-month-old niece Liberty and David’s 16-month-old niece Georgina – were dressed as woodland fairies, while her wedding cake was a three-tiered apple-covered confection.

The newlyweds also changed into vibrant purple second wedding outfits from Antonio Berardi, including Victoria's one-shoulder 'Jessica Rabbit' dress with floral applique and thigh-high split which she later said was "fun."

"Intimate" wedding

victoria beckham with cruz, nicola and Brooklyn © Getty Images
Brooklyn (pictured with his wife Nicola) was three months old when his parents got married

David and Victoria got married at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland on 4 July 1999, just months after welcoming their first child.

Despite their nuptials having a reported price tag of £750k, Victoria described it as an "intimate" affair.

"I think that the media glamorized the wedding much more than it actually was," Victoria said at the annual Business of Fashion VOICES 2022

"I love to have fun. I work very very hard. I take what I do very seriously. I want to be a great wife, a really great mum, but I wanna have fun as well. Sometimes my tongue-in-cheek sense of humor does tend to get me in trouble, but the wedding wasn't as huge as everybody made it out [to be]," she added.

