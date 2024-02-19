Jennifer Hudson supported by boyfriend Common at head-turning All Star Game halftime show performance

Jennifer Hudson delighted fans over the weekend as she took part in a series of sporty events.

The EGOT winner performed at the NBA All Star Game halftime show on Sunday February 19, held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She dazzled the crowd during a five-minute set, singing some of her hit songs, including "Remission," "Spotlight" and "I Got This".

VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Hudson perform at the All Star Game halftime show

JHud looked stylish dressed in a purple and black jumpsuit with the number 17 emblazoned across her chest, with her hair styled in a high ponytail, with the length giving off Rapunzel vibes.

While she didn't share any photos of her partner Common on social media, he was indeed there, subtly cheering his girlfriend on from afar, sitting in the crowds watching the game.

© Stacy Revere Jennifer Hudson performing at the All Star Game halftime show

He was then pictured at the All-Star Wrap Party – an exclusive after party held in Indianapolis, and joined by fellow stars including Fabolous, AJ McLean and Jadakiss.

Guests supped on signature Grand Marnier cocktails, and were treated to a surprise performance by 2 Chainz!

© Kevin Mazur The singer had her lucky number, 17, emblazoned across her outfit

Just days earlier, Jennifer had taken part in the All-Star Celebrity Game on February 16, alongside Lil Wayne, AJ McLean and A'ja Wilson.

Although her team lost, she had a great time playing, and was supported by her 14-year-old son David Daniel Otunga Jr. Jennifer had the time of her life taking part in the sporty event, and shared a number of posts following the game on social media.

© Natasha Campos Common at the All Star Wrap Party following girlfriend Jennifer Hudson's performance

Alongside a series of captures on the court, she wrote: "I have been dreaming of this moment for such a long time and tonight it finally happened!!! Playing in the @nbaallstar game tonight was absolutely everything !!! It was soooooooo fun!!!!!! Thanks for allowing me to experience that! Thank you for having me @nba! See y'all at halftime on Sunday!!"

Jennifer wore the number 17 while playing basketball. The number 17 is particularly special to the singer, as she became the 17th person to achieve EGOT status after the musical A Strange Loop, on which she worked as a producer, won a Tony in 2022.

© Kevin Mazur Jennifer's son David was also there to support her as she took part in the game on Friday

She had already received an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar, with the Tony completing the prestigious accolade.

The event itself was incredibly personal to Jennifer too, who had her late brother Jason at the back of her mind the entire way through.

Jason was tragically murdered alongside Jennifer's mother, Darnell Donerson, and her seven-year-old nephew, Julian King, in October 2008, in Chicago.

© Stacy Revere Jennifer Hudson during the game

The star's former brother-in-law, William Balfour, was convicted of the murders and is serving a life sentence in prison.

In loving memory of Jason, who would have turned 45 on Saturday, Jennifer shared a lovely photo of her sibling on social media, alongside the message: "My brother Jason would have turned 45 today ! He was always the biggest basketball fan so #NBA All-Star weekend has become my birthday celebration for him! Happy heavenly birthday, Jason!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.