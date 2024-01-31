Jennifer Hudson supported by son David as she announces bittersweet milestone in honor of late brother: 'Finally happening'

Jennifer Hudson is always finding special ways to honor her late family members, who were victims of a horrific murder over a decade ago.

On October 24, 2008, the talk show host's mother Darnell Donerson, and her brother Jason Hudson were found shot to death in their family home in Chicago, Illinois. Her seven-year-old nephew Julian King was found dead days later in the back of a white 1994 Chevrolet Suburban that belonged to Jennifer's mother.

Now, ahead of her late brother's birthday on February 17, the EGOT winner is finally honoring him in a way that she has always dreamed of.

During Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Jennifer announced that she was going to be part of the annual NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, which falls on her brother's birthday.

"It's finally happening!" she exclaimed, declaring: "I have been invited to play on the NBA All-Star Basketball Team!"

"You know I'm a basketball mom right?" she then noted, before explaining: "I always go every year with my son and his cousins. I call them Camp David cause they're all basketball heads."

© Getty Jennifer and her son are both basketball fans

Jennifer shares her son, who is 14 and graduated from middle school last year, with her ex-fiancé David Otunga. In 2022, she shared photos from her annual "Camp David" trip for the All-Star Game, revealing that David and his friends even got to meet NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James.

Further detailing how "significant" the date of the game – and being able to participate – is, she said: "[My brother's] birthday was February 17th and he was big on basketball too," adding: "So that makes me a huge basketball fan and in honor of him I always make a point to celebrate his birthday that way."

She also noted that she is of course not only relying on her son for some basketball tips, but really hoping to make him proud. She said: "I've been under my kid's direction, I'm going into training and everything," before admitting: "I'm calling everybody because I've got to make the son proud 'cause I can't get out there and don't know what I'm doing."

Jennifer endearingly declared: "Overall, I cannot shame these kids and I want to make my brother proud on his heavenly birthday."

© Getty The talk show host with her late mom Darnell and nephew Julian, plus her sister Julia, at the 2006 premiere of Dreamgirls

Four years after the murder of her mother, brother and nephew, Jennifer's former brother-in-law, William Balfour, was sentenced to three consecutive life terms in prison with no opportunity for parole, plus 120 years for aggravated kidnapping and home invasion for the crimes against the Hudson family.

It was revealed during his trial that the murders were motivated by his jealousy of his estranged wife Julia Hudson, Jennifer's sister and Julian's mom, who he had been married to since 2006. Julian was born out of her relationship with Gregory King.

