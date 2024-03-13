Jennifer Hudson's relationship milestone with boyfriend Common revealed as couple remain private

Jennifer Hudson is smitten with boyfriend Common, who she has been dating since 2023.

The celebrity couple are notoriously private as a couple, but on March 13, the pair have something to celebrate, as they will be marking Common's 53rd birthday, the first one with Jennifer as his girlfriend.

It's likely that this won't be marked in public, as for occasions like Valentine's Day, the pair decided to keep their tributes private, rather than posting anything on social media, like many other famous people tend to do.

Jennifer and Common have not posted photos together on social media, but have been pictured out and about at various events.

They were both present, albeit not pictured together, at the recent NBA All-Star Game, where the EGOT winner performed during the Halftime Show. Common was spotted in the audience, and later at the after party.

© Getty Images Jennifer Hudson and Common will be celebrating his first birthday - for the first time as a couple

Last month, Jennifer also appeared on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, where the chat show host wasted no time in asking her about her relationship with the actor.

He referred to a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, where Common had appeared as a guest, and the pair both opened up about who they were dating without naming names, but making it more than obvious that they were talking about each other.

© The Jennifer Hudson Show Jennifer and Common have been dating since 2023

As Jimmy reflected on the sweet moment on the show, Jennifer teased: "Is that what you gathered because I thought he was dating Whoopi Goldberg?"

The singer was then asked by Jimmy if she found it hard interviewing guests like Common, because she clearly knew him so well.

She replied: "I find it more difficult to interview someone I'm a huge fan of. Which is most of my guests, but that's when I freak out the most. "I like people that I'm more familiar with because it's more like a conversation."

© Photo: Getty Images The couple are goals!

When Common appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the mother-of-one turned to him and said: "Let's get down to business, Mr. Common. I'm a host, and so I have to ask you this question, because everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?"

He revealed he was in fact dating "one of the most beautiful people I've ever met, in life," and coyly revealed it was Jennifer when he said: "She's smart. She loves God. She has something real down-to-earth about her. She's talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT," adding: "She had to win an Oscar [for] her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show."

© Getty Images The couple have been pictured together on a handful of occasions but are relatively private

The topic of marriage has even been discussed by Common, when he appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna last month.

"I feel like I have grown and the work that I've done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type," he replied, when asked if Jennifer could be "the one". He went on to say that he will know "when the time is right" when it comes to marriage.

"I would communicate with that person, and if she's feeling that, then why not?" he added.

