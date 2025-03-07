ABC's Deborah Roberts delivers devastating news: 'Our hearts are collectively broken'

Deborah Roberts has been inundated with prayers and messages after sharing difficult family news.

The TV anchor said she and her loved ones were "hurting in ways we cannot express," in an emotional post on Instagram.

Alongside several photos of Deborah and her many siblings, she revealed her brother, Jackie, had passed away.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Deborah Roberts talks about sadness in her family

Her lengthy statement began by saying: "A mighty oak has fallen in my family," before adding: "My beloved older brother, Jackie, one of the brightest lights in my life, has left us. Our hearts are collectively broken."

Deborah — who is married to Today's Al Roker — called her only brother the "family patriarch" and said he was a "pillar of goodness and strength after the loss of our parents."

© Instagram Deborah Roberts' brother has died

Deborah was one of five sisters, and Jackie was a "guiding force" for his younger siblings.

He was also a "proud father, brother, son and friend," and Deborah gushed about his time in the military, which he was incredibly proud of.

She ended the message with more heartfelt words: "What a loss for us," she concluded. "But what a life of purpose and example. We miss you so much dear, Jackie. And we grieve with Jacqueline, Vicky, Pamela and Doris.

© Instagram Deborah with her siblings in a family throwback shared on Instagram

"But the unforgettable memories of your life and legacy fill our hearts. Rest in peace my dear brother. And enjoy your reunion with mom."

Fans, friends and work colleagues sent their love with Lara Spencer commenting: "Oh no Deb. So, so sorry," and Alina Cho writing: "Oh, Deb… I’m so very sorry… sending you all my love."

Deborah tragically lost her oldest sister, Annette, to dementia in July 2022, but she did not reveal what her brother Jackie died from.

© Instagram Deborah with her husband Al Roker

Over the years, Deborah has shared insight into her bond with her siblings and their childhood.

One poignant throwback of her with her brothers and sisters sparked a wave of nostalgia as she captioned it: ""Thankful Thursday throwback. When growing up in a large family, it's hard to believe that the challenges and dinner time chaos will later warm your heart when looking back.

© Instagram They have a beautiful family

"Ran across this photo recently and just broke into a grin thinking of my beautiful sibs and our boundless support and love for each other. So blessed to have been lifted in life by this bunch!"

Deborah and Al have also created a beautiful family together.

They raised three children; their son, Nick and daughter, Leila, and Courtney from Al's first marriage.

They recently had cause to celebrate after Leila announced her engagement.