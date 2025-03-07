Rod Stewart inundated with support as he makes major announcement

Sir Rod Stewart has received huge support from fans after making an exciting career announcement on social media. The Faces frontman, 80, revealed he will soon begin his Las Vegas residency, Rod Stewart: The Encore Shows, which is set to run in March and June 2025.

Rod shared the update on Instagram alongside a photo of himself standing next to a private jet. In the post, Rod promoted his whisky brand, Wolfie's Whisky, holding a bottle of the spirit as he smiled at the camera.

Fans thrilled by Las Vegas news

Fans were quick to share their excitement in response to Rod’s news. One follower commented: "It was a fabulous night at the Hard Rock in Miami! I loved the lecture to the people who were late."

Another supporter added: "You were absolutely phenomenal at the Hard Rock in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night. See you next year! Thanks Rod!"

Others praised the singer with simple messages, calling him a "legend". Another follower joked: "No-one ever told ol’ Rod to be so fly yet here we are. I’m absolutely stunned."

Rod's whisky brand takes centre stage

Rod’s whisky, Wolfie's Whisky, which he founded himself, draws inspiration from his Scottish heritage. The brand’s website describes the whisky as featuring flavours like "cinnamon swirls" and scents of "apple pie".

Wolfie's Whisky further promises fans "a finale of fresh citrus peel and spiced orchard fruits, leaving behind an encore of charred oak and lingering vanilla".

In his Instagram post, Rod confirmed Wolfie's Whisky will also feature at his Las Vegas residency. The official Wolfie's Whisky account posted: "One week to go until we kick things off in style in Las Vegas with @colosseumatcp and @caesarspalace. Our wonderful Wolfie’s Whisky will also be on hand for a wee pre-show cocktail or two!"

Rod's distinctive style

In his Instagram photo, Rod appeared relaxed and youthful. He wore an orange silk shirt embroidered with velvet floral patterns, paired with an orange blazer and blue jeans.

He accessorised with a bright yellow bag featuring a leopard-print strap. Rod carried a box of Wolfie's Whisky under his arm as he posed beside the jet.

Las Vegas residency details

Rod’s upcoming residency, Rod Stewart: The Encore Shows, marks a significant moment in his long career. The performances will take place at the famous Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

This residency follows previous successful runs by Rod in Las Vegas, which have consistently sold out. Fans can expect his greatest hits, including classics from his solo career and Faces-era tracks.

Continuing popularity

At 80 years old, Rod remains a hugely popular performer. His recent US shows, including performances in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, have been enthusiastically received by fans.

His energetic stage presence and extensive catalogue of hits continue to draw large crowds. Fans regularly share praise for his live shows, highlighting his unique charm and enduring talent.

A long-standing music icon

Rod has enjoyed a celebrated career spanning over six decades. He first gained fame as the lead singer of Faces and later achieved enormous solo success.

Some of his biggest hits include "Maggie May", "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?", and "Sailing". Rod was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016, recognising his contribution to music and charity work.

Fans eagerly await his upcoming shows, with many expressing their continued admiration for his music and stage presence.

Tickets for Rod Stewart: The Encore Shows are available now.