Rod Stewart celebrates son Sean's surprise Las Vegas wedding

Sir Rod Stewart's family has just gotten even bigger! The rocker is in a celebratory mood after his son, Sean, eloped to Las Vegas for a surprise wedding.

The 42-year-old wed his girlfriend, TV producer Jody Weintraub, in a "spur-of-the-moment" ceremony on Valentine's Day just hours after popping the questions during a romantic meal, according to People.

In fact, the ceremony was so last-minute, the couple – who have known each other since high school – exchanged vows at Little Church of the West in their date night attire – not a wedding dress in sight!

Sean reportedly wore jeans and a YSL sweater, while his bride donned a black, cashmere jumpsuit for the ceremony. Confirming the couple's wedding news, Sean's mom, Alana Stewart, shared a photo of the newlyweds on Instagram, alongside a snap of them posing with Rod.

"Congratulations to my boy @seanstewart and his beautiful bride @jody_weintraubstewart who surprised us all with a spur of the moment Las Vegas wedding. I'm so happy for you both," she captioned the photos.

Sean and Jody wed in Las Vegas

Fans were quick to send congratulatory messages, with one responding: "Congratulations to Sean and Jody and to you and Rod!" A second said: "Congratulations! May God keep His hand on this precious new family!"

A third added: "Gorgeous couple - must be in the genes - congrats!" A fourth wrote: "Beautiful! Congratulations. Best news between everything. I'm so happy to hear this. That's love!"

While it's not clear how long Sean and Jody have been dating, they have been friends for years.

Sean and Jody have been friends for years

After the wedding, the couple returned to Los Angeles and are said to have enjoyed a celebratory dinner at Nobu in Malibu with Rod, Alana, and friends.

Alana was Rod's first wife, and they married in 1979, but they divorced five years later. As well as Sean, the couple share daughter Kimberly, 43.

