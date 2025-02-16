Penny Lancaster posts rare photo of towering son Aiden, 14, amid major milestone

Penny Lancaster is celebrating her son's 14th birthday! Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the mum-of-two shared a photo of her youngest, Aiden, as he supported his father, Rod Stewart's favourite football team, Celtic F.C.

It's unclear if Penny, 53, had taken Aiden to a match for the day, but we're sure the family has exciting plans nonetheless. Penny, who is a stepmother to Rod's six children, shares two of her own with the Maggie May singer. Alongside Aiden, the English model welcomed her oldest son, Alastair, in 2005.

Devoted to both of her boys, Penny spends a great deal of time with them and regularly shares photos from their travels around the world. Now 19 years old, Alastair has begun to establish a career in the fashion industry, while Aiden is in secondary school.

Back in July 2024, Penny revealed that Alastair had been offered a place at the Jimmy Choo London Fashion Academy. The 53-year-old made the revelation during a segment on Loose Women alongside host Kaye Adams and fellow panellists Sunetra Sarker and Judi Love.

"Alastair is waiting for his A-Level results but he's been given an offer from the Jimmy Choo London Fashion Academy in London, doing a three-year degree in Fashion Design, Entrepreneurship and Branding," she explained.

In previous interviews, Penny has also spoken about Aiden, whom she and Rod refer to as their "miracle" baby. After meeting with fertility experts in the US and UK, the A-list couple welcomed Aiden via IVF in 2011.

Last summer, Penny and Rod joined HELLO! for an exclusive chat, where they opened up about their 17-year marriage, as well as their family life.

Asked what makes their relationship so special, Rod, 80, replied: "We love life and make date nights for one another, among touring and family time. We listen to each other and try to resolve all our disagreements, the dirty laundry as Penny says, right away, and before we go to bed."

When Penny first fell for Rod, she was determined to get to know his six children – Sarah, Kimberly, Sean, Ruby, Renee and Liam. "I knew that I had to be honest with them, too, so that they would accept me," she recalled.

"I couldn't pretend to please every single one of them, so I was just myself. It took a while, but they came to trust me."

Having created a beautiful blended family, Penny's sons, Alastair and Aiden are very close to their half-siblings, many of whom live in the US. "We like to take every opportunity to bring the family, children, and grandchildren together," said Penny.

"Part of the family lives in America, part in England, so it requires a lot of planning, but at least two or three times a year, the whole clan comes together."