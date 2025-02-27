Rod Stewart's son Sean Stewart reveals the one thing that landed him in rehab

Rod Stewart's son, Sean Stewart, has checked himself into the Cliffside Malibu rehab facility following a long history of substance abuse.

The 44-year-old revealed that his past drug and alcohol abuse had stemmed from a series of disorders that led to a difficult childhood and early adulthood as he tried to navigate them.

"I have struggled with ADHD since I was a kid. I also struggled in school because I had a learning disability, dyslexia, and people called me Stupid Stewart," Sean told the Daily Mail.

ADHD is a developmental disorder that leads to a lack of focus and impulsive behaviour.

He added that his ADHD and childhood trauma led to feelings of not "being enough," amid his father's stratospheric fame.

"This is something I have been dealing with for many decades and has been very painful, as I am sure many people can understand," he continued.

Sean split from his wife, Jody Weintraub, in 2024, and has since moved on with Julia Stambler, a former girlfriend of Charlie Sheen.

"I am here to deal with the pain that I had in my childhood that stemmed from suffering from ADHD and an overall feeling that I can't succeed in life," Sean said.

"I am in therapy now, I am focusing on working through the problems. Just because I have struggled with ADHD and dyslexia does not mean that I cannot have a successful life and I am learning how to cope with it now."

Sean has been open about his struggles and even appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew.

The Cliffside facility he will be recovering in boasts an outdoor pool, gym, yoga and equine therapy, to name a few.

He previously revealed that he began to experiment with drugs at around 13 years old, and overdosed in 2001.

Now, he wants to share his story in the hopes that it will help others who are struggling with their mental health. "I appreciate public figures who are honest about what they have to deal with, and I want to do the same," he shared.

"I feel it is very important for me to be honest about my situation so I can inspire others to get help and grow stronger. I hope to be a role model for people who need help. I hate to hear about people suffering in silence, it's heartbreaking, and if my story helps even one person then I am happy."

The rockstar's son has no children of his own, but hopes to recover enough that he will be ready to start a family.

"One day I want to have a family with children and I want to grow into the person I know I can be. I want to be a great dad," he admitted. "I am dealing with the pain so I can be a more self-confident man."

Sean is Rod's eldest son, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife, Alana Stewart, along with Kimberly, 45. He also shares his eldest daughter, Sarah, 61, with his ex-girlfriend, Susannah Boffey.

He has a 37-year-old daughter, Ruby, with his ex-girlfriend, Kelly Emberg, and children Renee, 32, and Liam, 30, with his ex-wife, Rachel Hunter. His youngest kids, Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14, he welcomed with his wife, Penny Lancaster.