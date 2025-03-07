Geri Halliwell-Horner is a vision in bridal white look during special outing

Geri Halliwell-Horner turned heads in an elegant bridal white suit as she took center stage at a star-studded event on Thursday night to mark International Women's Day.

The former Spice Girl turned writer gave an address on what female empowerment means today at Harper's Bazaar International Women's Day event, which was held at the Corinthia London.

Geri Halliwell-Horner at the Harper's Bazaar International Women's Day celebration

The 52-year-old, who is married to Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner, appeared radiant in the smart white power suit. She styled the look further with a tan coloured holdall and chic black heels.

Speaking passionately about female empowerment on stage, Geri reflected on the reality that many women still battle inequality in their careers.

"The last time I came to a Harper's Bazaar event, someone else left an everlasting impression from Director, Actress and Writer, Emerald Fennel. Her speech was funny, self-deprecating, honest," she said.

The Spice Girls star looked fabulous

"It was about how she'd rushed to get here, quickly got ready, being a mum, with children. It left me with this feeling that she had a lot going on… a lot of pressure to be everything. As women we are expected to work twice as hard, for half as much."

Gemma Chan and Lucy Boynton were also among the inspirational guest speakers who also joined the mum-of-two at the event.

On the power of women lifting each other up, Geri shared this inspiring message: "Let's remember that every woman in this room, whatever your life looks like, all our actions and achievements inspire each other, pioneers of each generation in different ways... We lift each other - our sisters, daughters, all of our children, regardless of gender…. are examples for each other too.

"Let's celebrate those who came before us, champion those who stand beside us, and inspire those who will follow. Because when we lift each other up, we shape a world where anything is possible. If we can see it, we can be it."