Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose morphs into mom as she debuts major hair transformation

Before Nicole Kidman rocked her loose blonde waves, she was the poster girl for '90s tendrils and often embraced her naturally curly locks with voluminous strawberry blonde ringlets.

A far cry away from her sleek style today, the signature look remains timelessly iconic. It's, therefore, no surprise that her daughter, Sunday Rose, has chosen to channel her mom with her recent hair transformation.

The 16-year-old unveiled her new do while gracing the pages of W Magazine. Photographed by Craig McDean, Sunday Rose struck a fierce pose as she gazed into the camera. Nicole's daughter styled her luscious dark blonde tresses into perm-style curls with a side parting courtesy of hair stylist Eugene Souleiman. The front pieces of hair were gripped back by a slew of bobby pins.

Sunday Rose's makeup oozed soft glam with a dark smokey eye coupled with a natural complexion and a nude-stained lip by Francelle Daly.

© Sygma via Getty Images Nicole Kidman's natural hair

Styled by Grace Coddington, the model donned a black-and-white striped knitted tank top layered beneath a stylish leopard print jacket that was draped over her shoulders.

Sunday Rose is part of the magazine's 'Next in Line' segment that features short interviews with nine next-generation talents on carving their own creative paths in the industry.

Keith Urban's daughter's new look echoes her mom's iconic '80s perm. In an interview with Vogue back in 2014, Nicole shared how she was embracing her natural, tight corkscrew curls to set a positive standard for her daughters. "I almost never straighten it anymore; I let it go curly and wild," she said.

© Le Fouille/SIPA/Shutterstock Nicole and Sunday Rose

"It’s taken me 40-something years, but I [now] embrace the curl."

Sunday Rose has been busy making her mark on the modeling industry as she secured a campaign deal with Italian luxury fashion house Miu Miu at the beginning of the year.

"I always wanted to model, but my mom told me I couldn’t do it until I was 16," explained Sunday to W Magazine.

© Getty Images Sunday Rose is making waves in the modeling industry

The campaign came after Sunday made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week in October last year. The model strutted down Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 catwalk.

"I just wanted to do it again when I got off the runway!" she said.

However, away from the spotlight, Sunday Rose is a 10th-grader whose favorite subject is English. The 16-year-old plans to pursue psychology at NYU and enjoys indulging in extracurricular activities like dance.

Modeling isn't the dream job for Nicole's daughter. Sunday Rose has her sights set on following in her mom's Hollywood footsteps as she aspires to become a director.

"I really, really like Greta Gerwig," she revealed, and her favorite movie is "obviously, Barbie."