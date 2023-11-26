Jamie Redknapp shares rare photos of son Charley as they enjoy incredible stateside reunion

Jamie Redknapp sparked a major fan reaction on Sunday as he posted a carousel of photos documenting his recent reunion with his teenage son, Charley.
Amongst the images, which were shared on Instagram, the former footballer, 50, uploaded a heartwarming picture of the father-son duo soaking up the incredible atmosphere at a basketball game.
In a separate image, meanwhile, Jamie and Charley, 19, could be seen bonding over a delicious-looking pizza surrounded by towering palm trees. Elsewhere, Jamie also shared a sweet snap of the duo tucking into a decadent dessert topped with whipped cream and a gold-dusted chocolate dome.
Charley is currently studying at the University of Arizona where he is hoping to pursue a career in sport. He jetted off back in September 2022 and has since enjoyed a flurry of visits from his loved ones.
Alongside his snaps, Jamie penned: "Great to get a few days with Charley on the way home from Mexico. Phoenix, what an amazing city. Thanks for looking after us @stevenash, @suns, @nbaeurope."
His post quickly caught the attention of his fans, with one follower writing: "Super cute, bet you were so happy to see each other. It's so hard having kids away but they have to grow," while a second chimed in: "So beautiful," followed by a red heart emoji.
A third quipped: "Hope Charley got the bill [wink emoji] nice one lads," and a fourth remarked: "Class - you both look well - enjoy."
Charley's stateside move was particularly emotional for his devoted mother, Louise Redknapp.
Ahead of his relocation, the 49-year-old singer exclusively told us at HELLO!: "I'll literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend. I'm sure many women reading this have been there. We are really close, me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates."
She continued: "It's so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them fly the nest, you have to let them grow up, find their feet but the next few weeks are going to be a real challenge.
"I'm excited for him but I'm also really, really scared and as a mum it's killing me because I can't just pop over and see him every few weeks, it's a long way to go - it's going to be a tough one."
Aside from Charley, former couple Louise and Jamie are also doting parents to 14-year-old son, Beau. Beyond this, Jamie also shares a little boy called Raphael with his model wife, Frida.
The duo welcomed Raphael in November 2021, just weeks after tying the knot in October of the same year.