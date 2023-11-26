Jamie Redknapp shares rare photos of son Charley as they enjoy incredible stateside reunion

Jamie Redknapp sparked a major fan reaction on Sunday as he posted a carousel of photos documenting his recent reunion with his teenage son, Charley.

Amongst the images, which were shared on Instagram, the former footballer, 50, uploaded a heartwarming picture of the father-son duo soaking up the incredible atmosphere at a basketball game.

© Instagram The father-son duo attended a basketball game

In a separate image, meanwhile, Jamie and Charley, 19, could be seen bonding over a delicious-looking pizza surrounded by towering palm trees. Elsewhere, Jamie also shared a sweet snap of the duo tucking into a decadent dessert topped with whipped cream and a gold-dusted chocolate dome.

Charley is currently studying at the University of Arizona where he is hoping to pursue a career in sport. He jetted off back in September 2022 and has since enjoyed a flurry of visits from his loved ones.

© Instagram Jamie and Charley reunited in Phoenix

Alongside his snaps, Jamie penned: "Great to get a few days with Charley on the way home from Mexico. Phoenix, what an amazing city. Thanks for looking after us @stevenash, @suns, @nbaeurope."

His post quickly caught the attention of his fans, with one follower writing: "Super cute, bet you were so happy to see each other. It's so hard having kids away but they have to grow," while a second chimed in: "So beautiful," followed by a red heart emoji.

A third quipped: "Hope Charley got the bill [wink emoji] nice one lads," and a fourth remarked: "Class - you both look well - enjoy."

© Instagram Jamie and Louise Redknapp's eldest son Charley is an avid rugby player

Charley's stateside move was particularly emotional for his devoted mother, Louise Redknapp.

Ahead of his relocation, the 49-year-old singer exclusively told us at HELLO!: "I'll literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend. I'm sure many women reading this have been there. We are really close, me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates."

She continued: "It's so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them fly the nest, you have to let them grow up, find their feet but the next few weeks are going to be a real challenge.

"I'm excited for him but I'm also really, really scared and as a mum it's killing me because I can't just pop over and see him every few weeks, it's a long way to go - it's going to be a tough one."

© Instagram Louise shares Charley and Beau with her ex, Jamie

Aside from Charley, former couple Louise and Jamie are also doting parents to 14-year-old son, Beau. Beyond this, Jamie also shares a little boy called Raphael with his model wife, Frida.

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp melts hearts as he plays golf with one-year-old son Raphael

The duo welcomed Raphael in November 2021, just weeks after tying the knot in October of the same year.