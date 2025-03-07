Harper Beckham holds hands with dad David in Paris – and she looks so tall

The Beckhams have touched down in Paris. The youngest member of the clan, 13-year-old Harper was spotted going hand-in-hand with her dad David Beckham as they arrived in the French capital ahead of Victoria's epic Paris Fashion Week show.

Defying the shock travel alert that has left fashionistas unable to cross the Channel, it seems Harper made it with plenty of time to spare.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Harper Beckham larks about in family kitchen

The teen was casually clad in a pair of low-slung, light denim wash jeans and white trainers. She donned a dark grey logo hoodie and wore her newly-lightened, long blonde hair down loose.

Doting dad David - who arrived in the city earlier this week - led the way in dark jeans and a button-down bomber jacket, topping off his look with a beige cap and sunnies.

© Getty Harper and David Beckham were spotted in Paris ahead of Victoria's big night

Also joining the pair were Cruz Beckham, 20, and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 29. Jackie was dressed to impress in a fur coat, semi-sheer tights and vibrant red accessories.

She took style notes from her prospective mother-in-law's WAG wardrobe by donning a navy baseball cap and hoop earrings.

© Getty Images The youngster missed school to attend her mum's Paris Fashion Week show

As for Cruz, the youngster opted for his and hers coordination in a bright scarlet knit.

Romeo Beckham, 22, and his DJ girlfriend Kim Turnbull, 25, also enjoyed a pre-show stroll.

© Getty Images Cruz Beckham, 20, and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 29, are also in Paris

Looking cool in a casual logo T-shirt, the aspiring footballer clutched his partner's hand tightly. Kim flashed a hint of skin in a white tank top and high-waisted jeans.

Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show

© Getty Romeo Beckham, 22, and his DJ girlfriend Kim Turnbull, 25, were also spotted

The eyes of the world will be on VB tonight when she presents her AW25 collection in front of Paris’s most glamorous socialites, reporters and A-list faces.

The event, which kicks off at 8 pm local time, traditionally sees VB supported by her close family members and famous friends.

© Shutterstock David and Victoria attended the Grand Dîner du Louvre earlier this week

Eurostar chaos could affect the guest list; the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb in the French capital forced the train to halt their schedule and has left customers scrambling for alternative routes to Paris.

Earlier this week, Victoria and David touched down in Paris ahead of the inaugural Louvre Museum gala dinner, posing for a string of glamorous photos ahead of the glitzy bash.