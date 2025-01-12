Will Kirk posts adorable video with rarely-seen daughter and baby son

The Repair Shop's Will Kirk has shared an adorable insight into his family life away from the silver screen.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, the furniture restorer uploaded a sweet clip of himself enjoying a frosty weekend walk with his daughter and his baby son.

The precious clip showed Will, 39, strolling through a wooded area while carrying his youngest child in a baby sling. He was joined by his two-year-old daughter who appeared in her element dressed in a sky blue snowsuit and a fluffy bobble hat.

In an additional weekend update, Will also shared a snippet of his baby boy sweetly kicking his legs while lying on his stomach. Although the TV star made sure to conceal his loved one's face, he did include a glimpse of his son's precious wooly jumper peppered with green trees.

Will shares his two children, whose names he's never revealed, with his wife Polly Snowdon. They welcomed their daughter back in July 2022, with Will confirming that his wife had given birth to their second child in October last year.

Will's mini-me daughter

The woodworker's daughter is fast becoming his mini-me. Despite her tender age, Will's daughter has already shown a fascination with her dad's career and has been spotted rocking a toy toolbelt on several occasions.

During a previous interview with HELLO!, Will spoke about his role as a father and said: "I love her so much. I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child."

Family expansion

Will announced the arrival of their second child on social media alongside a heartwarming photo that showed the doting dad cradling one of his baby boy's feet. Confirming the news, he wrote in his caption: "I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months. Mum and baby [are] doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister."

Not long after their family expansion, Will revealed that he and his brood had moved out of their home in Richmond, London, and relocated to the countryside.

While Will has yet to dish on his new surroundings, he did note in November last year that he had been "adjusting to life in the country". At the time, fans and friends sent messages of support, with one writing: "It's going to be refreshing," while a second noted: "What a great place to bring up your family! Good luck in your new home," and a third remarked: "Just magical. What a beautiful place to raise children."

Will and his wife Polly exchanged vows on 5 August 2021 after initially delaying their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. They had a beautiful ceremony at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester, before heading to Cotswolds tourist attraction Arlington Row in Bibury.