The Repair Shop's Will Kirk reveals 'wonderful' update following birth of son

Will Kirk and his wife, Polly Snowdon have a huge milestone ahead. The couple, who recently announced the birth of their son, will celebrate their first Christmas as a family of four.

© Instagram Will Kirk is preparing to mark his first Christmas with his newborn son

Already proud parents to a two-year-old daughter, Will and Polly announced that they had welcomed a bouncing baby boy last month. "Three become four," Will penned in October. "I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last nine months. Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister."

© Instagram The TV star announced that he had welcomed a son in October

A poignant time for the family, Will, 39, has a lot on in December. Alongside his first Christmas with his son, the furniture restorer will also return in The Repair Shop's festive special.

WATCH: Will Kirk enjoys wholesome stroll with newborn son

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the father-of-two shared a new photo alongside his cast mates. "It's (nearly) the most wonderful time of the year," he quipped in the caption. Currently, a release date for the episode is yet to be confirmed. However, the BBC has opted for a Christmas Eve slot in previous years.

Sparking joy, fans raced to the comments to share their excitement. "Looking forward to it, a bit of seasonal cheer," wrote one. "Can't wait, I love the Christmas show," added another.

A TV highlight, each year The Repair Shop team takes on festive-themed fixes, restoring treasures associated with Christmases past. Based on the promotional photo for 2024, it's unlikely that former star Jay Blades will appear.

Jay, 54, has been absent from the BBC series in recent months after he was charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against his wife, Lisa Zbozen. Nonetheless, Will and his co-stars, Steve Fletcher, Dominic Chinea and more are all back in the barn.

Earlier this month, Will revealed that he'd been shooting the Christmas special at the Weald & Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex. Posting a selfie, he told fans: "It's November and we're already steppin' into Christmas."

Having shot the episode, Will is now free to spend Christmas with Polly, and their two children, before embarking on The Repair Shop tour in February 2025.

© Instagram Will and his family recently moved to the countryside

In previous years, the couple would put up the tree in their London home, but this year, they've got a country Christmas on the cards, after relocating from Wandsworth. At the start of November, Will confirmed that he and Polly had made the big move.

"Adjusting to life in the country," he penned, alongside a photograph of himself walking in a flat cap and a Barbour jacket. He added the hashtag "Bye-bye London".