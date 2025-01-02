The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares ultra-rare photo of wife Polly for this special reason

The Repair Shop's Will Kirk delighted fans on Wednesday when he shared an ultra-rare snapshot of his wife Polly Snowdon to mark a special milestone - their anniversary.

The pair, who have been together for 15 years and married for three years, looked smitten in the throwback picture as they posed outside in front of a charming stone building.

Will, 39, looked dapper dressed in a blush pink shirt and navy chinos while Polly, who is a qualified doctor, radiated elegance in black column dress complete with flowing sleeves. In a touching display of affection, Polly lovingly posed with one hand on her beau's chest.

"15 years of love! Happy anniversary to my best friend," the father-of-two gushed in his caption.

© instagram The Repair Shop's Will Kirk and his wife Polly

Will and Polly tied the knot on 5 August 2021 after originally delaying their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They said 'I do' at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester and exchanged rings created by Will's co-star Master Goldsmith Richard Talman before heading to Cotswolds tourist attraction Arlington Row in Bibury.

On their big day, Polly looked every inch the blushing bride in a lacy bridal gown featuring a V-neckline, a silky skirt and a sheer lace back. She wore her honey-blonde locks in beachy waves and slipped on a pair of block heels.

Will, meanwhile, rocked a blue suit with a patterned blue tie and dark brown shoes.

In a post shared to Instagram, the TV star waxed lyrical about their wedding day, sweetly describing it as "the best day of [his] life." He added: "Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen."

© Instagram Will and Polly share two children together

The loved-up couple are doting parents to two children. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in July 2022. Although Will is notoriously private about his family life, he has previously spoken about his role as a dad, telling HELLO!: "I love her so much. I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done, I think, having a child."

In October last year, Will confirmed that his wife had given birth to their second child - a son. Announcing the news on Instagram, he opted to share an adorable picture of his newborn tot's feet.

"Three become four. I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months. Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister #babyboy," Will wrote in his post.

© Instagram Will and his family recently moved to the countryside

The family-of-four recently relocated from London to the countryside having previously put down roots in Wandsworth, London. Will confirmed news of their move via social media with a windswept picture of himself enjoying a walk. "Adjusting to life in the country," he noted, before adding "bye bye London".