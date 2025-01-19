The Repair Shop's Will Kirk reveals big move as he opens up on major family decision

Will Kirk, best known for his role on The Repair Shop, has shared details of his big move to Surrey and how it has positively impacted his family life.

The furniture restorer, 39, appeared on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Weekend on Sunday, where he spoke candidly about his career, family, and decision to swap city life for the countryside.

WATCH: Will Kirk on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Weekend

A growing family and a fresh start

© ITV Will Kirk talking on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Weekend

During the chat, Alan noted how Will's life had changed significantly since his last appearance on the show.

"Since you were on here back in 2021, things have happened to you. You've got two children now. You're now a dad with responsibilities and a lack of sleep," Alan remarked.

Will smiled as he replied: "So I have a boy and a girl. My daughter is just over two and a half, and my son is three months."

The presenter joked about sleep deprivation, to which Will admitted: "Yeah, I know all about that."

Moving to the countryside

© ITV Will Kirk opened up about his big move

Will also opened up about his recent relocation from London to Surrey, a decision he made to give his family a better lifestyle.

He revealed: "Since I last saw you, I moved from a flat in London, and I've moved out to Surrey in a Victorian house. I've been doing a lot of gardening."

Will shared how he had taken inspiration from Alan's gardening videos, adding: "I've been looking online at some of your videos about how to sow seeds and things like that. You make it look very easy."

Alan responded: "Well, if you know how, as you know, you can make it look easy. Well, it is easy if you know how to do it; that's the key."

Balancing work and family life

© Instagram Will Kirk is the presenter of The Repair Shop

The conversation turned to Will's work/life balance, with Alan asking if his career in television had changed his daily routine.

"Massively," Will agreed. "Back in my workshop, before The Repair Shop days, I'd be working seven days a week, all hours. Whereas now, I get to sort of finish at a reasonable time and get back to spend time with the family, which is really important."

He added: "At the moment, I have got it right."

Embracing the countryside lifestyle

© ITV / Instagram Will Kirk is embracing family life

Will further discussed his excitement about having outdoor space in his new home. "I have got a garden," he said. "Back in London, I had a balcony with a few dying plants, and now I have got a garden."

Reflecting on home improvements, Will shared: "My wife was very firm with, 'Let's start with the inside of the house first before we paint the front door and start doing the garden,' but I went straight to the garden."

Laughing, he continued: "The people before us had a hot tub there. There is a big brown patch, and I thought, 'What would Alan do?'"

Love Your Weekend airs next Sunday at 9.30am on ITV.