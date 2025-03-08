Lester Holt looks so different in nostalgic picture you must see

Lester Holt's 66th birthday will be a memorable one, marking a significant milestone in his career following his recent announcement that he will be stepping down from NBC's Nightly News.

The 66-year-old has anchored the network's flagship news show since 2015, with the news sure to be a bittersweet change for him.

© CBS via Getty Images Lester Holt in July 1981

To usher in the veteran NBC news anchor's big day, HELLO! takes a look back at a nostalgic photograph of Lester – and he looks unrecognizable.

The black-and-white image was taken back in July 1981 when Lester was working as an anchor on CBS News in New York. The picture depicts a 22-year-old Lester posing for a professional portrait while dressed in a tweed blazer layered over a pinstripe shirt and monochrome tie. The TV star's hair was styled into an afro while he sported a moustache.

© Getty Images Lester Holt has anchored the network's flagship news show since 2015

The look is worlds apart from Lester's current image as he often dons sleek tailored suits while his dark locks are slicked back. The anchor also opts for a clean shaven face and is often photographed wearing his signature black-rimmed spectacles.

In a statement given on February 24 announcing his exit, Lester shared: "After 10 years, 17 if you include my years on the weekends, the time has come for me to step away from my role as anchor of Nightly News," adding: "It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do."

He added: 'Before we play the walk off music, I have another announcement. "I'm excited to report I will be continuing as anchor of Dateline NBC, but for the first time in a full time capacity whereby I will be expanding my footprint on the broadcast and crafting Dateline hours on subjects I care deeply about."

© Getty Images Lester Holt and Carol Hagen

"I am thrilled to be able to work more closely with my enormously talented friends at Dateline as the broadcast continues to grow and attract new viewers in new places."

A week after the announcement, NBC revealed that Tom Llamas, who joined NBC from ABC News back in 2021, would be taking over from Lester.

With his schedule now more flexible, Lester is poised to spend more quality time with his wife. The fan favorite tied the knot with Carol Hagen in 1982 and the couple welcomed their first son, Stefan Holt, 38, in 1987. Lester and Carol also share a 35-year-old son named Cameron.