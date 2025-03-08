Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Hudson’s daughter steals mom’s thunder as she steps into the spotlight at star-studded event
kate hudson wearing black dress posing on red carpet© Getty Images

The Running Point actress attended the 2025 Love Rocks NYC Benefit

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
31 minutes ago
Kate Hudson brought her lookalike daughter Rani along as her date for the 9th annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We Deliver on Thursday night. Ahead of the glitzy event, the mother-and-daughter duo graced the star-studded red carpet alongside each other.

For the occasion, the Running Point star oozed chic in a glittery black gown from Taller Marmo. Styled by Marc Eram, the floor-length dress featured an asymmetrical neckline with one draped sleeve and a column silhouette. The skirt boasted tasseled fringing along the hemline while the entire garment was embellished with intricate sequins. 

Amy Schumer photographed with Kate Hudson and Rani© Getty Images
Amy Schumer photographed with Kate Hudson and Rani

The scene-stealing number was accessorized with gold statement earrings, a matching bangle, and chunky black heels adorned with a sparkly silver accent on the front. 

Kate looked sensational in a glittery gown© Getty Images
Kate looked sensational in a glittery gown

Kate's luscious blonde locks were scraped back into a sleek ponytail courtesy of hair stylist Lona Maria Vigi while her makeup exuded soft glam with a dark smokey eye, a contoured cheek, and a glossy pink lip by Colby Smith. 

Despite Kate's dazzling ensemble, all eyes were on her six-year-old daughter Rani, who looked sweet in a brown T-shirt and light wash jeans. Rani teamed her casual outfit with a dainty gold necklace, and her toasted almond locks were styled into a ponytail. 

Mavis Staples photographed with Kate Hudson© Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/
Rani stole the spotlight

For her performance on the Beacon Theatre stage, Kate switched up her glamorous look for a contrasting ensemble. The singer donned a simple black tank top and black skinny jeans that were cinched at the waist via an oversized belt. Kate layered a dark gray suit jacket that featured a long back design over the look.

Kate Hudson performed during the 2025 Love Rocks NYC Benefit for God's Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre© Getty Images
Kate performed during the 2025 Love Rocks NYC Benefit for God's Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre

The soirée boasted a slew of big names, with the likes of Cher and Alicia Keys also taking to the stage to deliver stellar performances while the show was presented by Tracy Morgan, Alex Edelman, Susie Essman, and Schumer.

Kate stunned in Roberto Cavalli on Late Night with Seth Meyers© Getty Images
Kate stunned in Roberto Cavalli

Kate's outing with her daughter comes after she opened up about motherhood on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Kate revealed that her six-year-old daughter is her biggest observer when it comes to her acting work. "Rani is like my great critic," she shared. 

She continued: "She watches everything I do and she has something to say about it. On the set of Running Point she was always like, 'Now mommy,  I don't know why you went to the desk like that?'. Well because, and she's blocking notes, that's the joke. And she's like 'but it's not funny'. And I was like, 'well mauve it'll be funny when you never see it'."

