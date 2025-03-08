Gogglebox star Ellie Warner reveals the real reason she's not getting married

Gogglebox favourite Ellie Warner has revealed the real reason she's in no rush to marry her long-term boyfriend Nat Eddleston. Ellie made the frank admission during the latest episode of the hit Channel 4 show on Friday (7 March).

The Leeds-based star, who appears alongside her sister Izzi Warner, was prompted to discuss marriage while watching an episode of Married at First Sight Australia. Ellie admitted she has no strong desire to marry Nat, the father of her child, Ezra, because of the high costs involved.

WATCH: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner introduces her newborn son

Wedding costs 'a waste of money'

© Instagram Ellie Warner and Izzi Warner sitting on two chairs while filming Gogglebox at Izzi's home in Leeds

Ellie explained her views clearly to Izzi during the episode. She started by saying: "We were literally talking about this in the salon this morning about weddings and people saying that they spend £30k plus on a wedding."

Continuing her honest take, Ellie added: "I was saying that is just a waste of money to me and I'm actually not that bothered about getting married because it costs so much money."

Ellie then joked: "I said, 'Look you could take your family to Disneyland for that.' Then someone said, 'You could get married in Disneyland,' but then you'd become one of them Disney adults and I wouldn't want to be one of them."

Registry office would be enough

© Instagram Sisters Ellie and Izzi share a close bond

Despite dismissing the idea of a lavish ceremony, Ellie clarified she isn't completely against marriage. Instead, she suggested she would prefer something simpler and far cheaper.

She confessed to Izzi: "I'd be happy with a registry office and a meal after." Izzi seemed surprised by this, replying: "Really?" before Ellie burst into laughter.

Ellie's candid thoughts about weddings resonated with viewers who prefer practicality over extravagant ceremonies.

Sister Izzi reveals her new relationship

© Getty Izzi Warner and Ellie Warner attend the NTAs 2024

This discussion follows recent news from Ellie's sister Izzi, who previously introduced viewers to her new boyfriend, Toby. During an earlier Gogglebox episode on 21 February, Izzi shared details of her Valentine's Day celebrations.

Izzi excitedly told Ellie about the thoughtful gift from Toby, saying: "Wait till you see what Toby got me for Valentine's—a card in a box!"

She then read out the affectionate message: "To Izzi, our first of many. Thank you for being the absolute best. I b****y adore you. Happy Valentine's Day. I love you loads and lots more. Toby."

The sisters' honest chats about relationships regularly amuse viewers, contributing to their popularity on the programme.

Ellie's relaxed family life

© Instagram Ellie Warner enjoys a relaxed life

Ellie and Nat welcomed their first child, Ezra, last year, and their relationship has remained steady without wedding bells. Ellie often shares glimpses into her family life on social media, showing her relaxed approach to parenting and relationships.

The couple's happy family life suggests marriage isn't necessary for their bond. Ellie's casual stance has resonated with fans who appreciate her honest and straightforward approach.

Gogglebox continues to entertain viewers

© Channel 4 Viewers were so happy to see Gogglebox back on TV

Ellie and Izzi have become firm favourites with audiences thanks to their relatable and humorous conversations. They joined the show in 2015 and continue to entertain viewers with their candid discussions about life, family, and relationships.

Gogglebox remains one of Channel 4's most popular shows, regularly attracting millions of viewers. Fans appreciate the authentic interactions and everyday conversations, particularly those shared by Ellie and Izzi.

Gogglebox airs on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.