Kansas City Chiefs' player and Travis Kelce's close friend arrested for domestic violence - all we know

Xavier Worthy, one of the MVP players on the Kansas City Chiefs, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

Xavier was arrested in Williamson County, Texas, and the allegation is a third degree felony; anyone found guilty in Texas of this type of felony can be sent to prison for up to 10 years but no less than two.

TMZ first reported the news, and revealed that the 21-year-old was arrested on Friday March 7 for an "assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation".

© Getty Images Xavier has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

He remains in jail without bail as he is set to appear before a judge on Saturday March 8.

Xavier was drafted by the Chiefs in the first round in 2024 and played his first season with the team, taking them all the way to the AFC Championship.

He played football for the Texas Longhorns in college, where he earned three All-Big 12 honors, and he holds the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine.

He is engaged to his long term girlfriend Tia Jones, 24, a track and field star.

© Getty Images Xavier was a first round pick for the Chiefs

Although the Chiefs lost the game, Xavier broke a record making 157 yards in eight catches, the most receiving yards by a rookie in a Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes became mentors to Xavier in his first year in the NFL, and he thanked them after the team's heartbreaking Super Bowl loss in February 2025.

"I got to give all the credit to my guys in the room. Them, and Trav (Kelce), and Pat (Mahomes). Just Pat, for believing in me, for putting the ball up there and throwing them to help me, trusting me to go out there and make a play," he said after the game.

Travis also called Xavier "the hardest worker on the team" since he was drafted.

The news comes days after Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed his plans for Xavier in the 2025/2026 season.

"We learned Xavier is more than a deep threat. He also has the ability to do that and we probably could have tapped into that even more," Reid said.

"I'm not sure we've tapped that out. I think there's more, and that's exciting."

It's unclear what may happen to Xavier's place in the team.The Chiefs and the NFL have not spoken out yet.