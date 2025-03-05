What Travis Kelce's retirement decision means for Taylor Swift relationship

Travis Kelce opened up about his decision to stick with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2025 season after confirming last month that he's not retiring from the NFL.

The tight end, 35, will now spend at least the next year in his $6 million mansion in a gated community in Leawood – so what does his decision mean for his relationship with Taylor Swift?

Now that Travis has confirmed his home base for the foreseeable future, he and Taylor will likely continue to travel back and forth between his home in Kansas and Taylor's main residence in New York City.

The couple went public with their relationship in September 2023 and are used to a long-distance romance, with Travis busy during the season playing either at home or in various cities across the country, and Taylor performing around the world.

The distance hasn't gotten the best of them either as they make sure to see each other as often as their schedules allow, and they are both supportive of each other's careers.

Taylor has been a frequent guest at several of Travis' games, while he attended a handful of shows during her Eras world tour, even joining her on stage at one of her performances at London's Wembley Stadium in 2024.

When they are together, they appear to split their time between NYC and Kansas and have been spotted on date nights in Manhattan but keep a lower profile in Kansas.

Before his relationship with Taylor, Travis lived in a custom-designed, seven-bedroom property in Kansas City's Briarcliff West neighborhood, which he bought for $995,000 in 2019. It is now estimated to be worth just over $1 million.

Giving his high-profile relationship, he soon invested in his current abode in Leawood that offers all the privacy he could need.

The 17,000 square-foot property boasts six bedrooms and six bathrooms and is a 30-minute drive from his former $1 million home – although it is unclear if he still owns this property.

With over three acres of land, it is the height of luxury with a "Beverly Hills-style" pool area, multiple entertaining areas, including a two-level movie theatre and a library, and a high-end chef's kitchen, complete with Caesarstone quartz countertops, Grabill custom cabinets, and state-of-the-art appliances.

Taylor has a huge $150 million property portfolio, but she doesn't own a residence in KC, and it remains to be seen if she will permanently relocate to be closer to Travis.

While Travis and Taylor are still going strong, he admitted part of his decision to stay with the Chiefs is because he's not ready to leave the life he has built for himself in Kansas City just yet.

"I love so many people in Kansas City – in that facility, in the community – and it's home for me now. I don't want to leave that life yet," he told his brother Jason Kelce on the March 5 episode of their New Heights podcast.

"I've put in a lot of hard work, and I've put in a lot of focus into being the best that I can for KC, and last year it didn't end well for us," Travis continued, referring to the Chiefs losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

"I feel like there's a responsibility for me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that's what I'm gonna do."