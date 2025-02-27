Travis Kelce makes major decision that will impact Taylor Swift

Amid rampant speculation about whether the legendary tight end will throw in the towel ahead of the next NFL season, Travis Kelce set the record straight on his future with the Kansas City Chiefs, in a move that will take him away from his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Following the Chief's devastating Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February, Travis has kept quiet about his future plans, particularly now that Taylor has finished her record-breaking Eras Tour and is likely to be stateside more often.

Yet his answer was resounding when asked by Pat McAfee of ESPN if he would return to the field.

"My dog!!! I'm coming back for sure," Pat read from the text Travis sent him. "I'm going to try and get to the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop."

He continued, "I have a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!"

Travis' packed schedule during the NFL season will mean spending time away from the "Cruel Summer" singer, whom he has been dating since September 2023. However, she is sure to grace the stands again to watch her boyfriend play, delighting fans of the couple.

© Getty Images Travis' future was in doubt following the Chiefs' Super Bowl upset

The 35-year-old discussed his 'grueling' schedule and hinted at a possible retirement on the New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

"The fact that we keep going to these AFC Championships and Super Bowls means I'm playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league," he explained.

"That's a lot of wear and tear on your body. It's a lot of time spent in the building, focusing on your craft, focusing on the task at hand, every challenge that you set for yourself. That process can be grueling."

© Getty Images Returning to the NFL will force Travis and Taylor to spend more time apart

He continued: "It can weigh on you. It can make you better and it can drive you crazy at the same time...it was kind of driving me crazy this year."

His brother chimed in, adding that Travis had already made a decision "in his heart" on whether he would step back from football or not.

Another hint at his return came when the Chiefs' manager, Brett Veach, revealed the team was "excited" to have the star tight end back for the next season.

© Getty Images Fans will likely see Taylor attending Travis' games in the new season

"We anticipate Travis being back," he told the NFL Network. "I think Travis is excited to come back...we're excited to have Travis back and that's how we're operating this offseason."

Brett continued: "He's accomplished everything there is in this game and he has that unique ability, not just to make those around him better but find that extra something when you get late into the season and into the offseason."

"He finds a way to stay in shape and produce at a level that only he can...that is such an intangible thing to have in the locker room with the guys."

© Getty Images He shared that he would be back and better than ever

"So he makes us better when he's in our locker room and on the field and we're excited to get him back. I still think he has that fire and desire to play," he concluded.

While the 40-22 Super Bowl loss hit Travis hard, he has been recovering by listening to his girlfriend's music to bounce back.

"I just listen to Taylor's music. She has something for everything," he quipped on the podcast, before adding that her heartbreak anthems were perfect for how "the Eagles broke my heart."