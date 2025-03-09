Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz 'worried' as he makes dangerous career decision

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed that his wife, Nicola Peltz, is "worried" after his decision to step away from his cooking career to pursue motorsport racing. The 26-year-old has decided to take on the thrill of racing, competing in Formula E’s Evo Sessions at the Miami International Autodrome.

Brooklyn, coached by racing star Mitch Evans, will drive the new GEN3 Evo race car, capable of reaching speeds of 0-60mph in just 1.82 seconds. Despite his enthusiasm, those closest to Brooklyn have expressed understandable concern about the dangers involved.

Nicola’s initial reaction

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Brooklyn admitted Nicola, 29, initially had reservations about his new venture. He said: "She was a little bit worried, and then she saw me in my race outfit and was like, 'you should do this as a job, you look really good.'"

Brooklyn added that despite her worries, Nicola found his racing attire very appealing. He explained: "She was worried but after she saw me and I got out of the car, she was like 'you look really sexy.'"

Parents' shared concerns

Brooklyn revealed that his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, were equally concerned about his decision to move into racing. He explained that his dad, David, urged caution but was also excited due to their shared passion for cars.

"My dad was just like, 'be careful,'" Brooklyn said. "But obviously it's something that me and my dad have bonded over, over the years. You know, we're both into cars and both into racing so he was really excited."

David wasn’t the only parent voicing concern. Brooklyn revealed Victoria had similar worries, saying: "My mum was exactly the same; she was like 'be careful but have fun.'"

Brooklyn’s lifelong passion

Despite concerns from his family, Brooklyn has clearly embraced the new direction. He previously said: "I've loved motorsport all my life, so when the opportunity came to be a part of Evo Sessions with Formula E, I jumped at the chance."

Brooklyn continued: "I love it as a sport, but it's an incredible opportunity to actually get behind the wheel and experience what it takes to compete at the top level of motorsport."

He described the performance of the new Formula E race cars as "insane" and shared his excitement about learning from professional drivers like Mitch.

Leaving the kitchen behind

Brooklyn’s decision marks a significant departure from his recent cooking career. The eldest Beckham son previously became known for his culinary projects and regularly shared cooking videos and recipes online.

Fans had grown accustomed to seeing Brooklyn’s kitchen exploits, but his new direction into the high-speed world of racing surprised many. While some fans welcomed the change, others shared Nicola and his family’s concerns about the risks involved.

Support from Nicola despite concerns

Nicola’s reaction highlights her supportive stance despite genuine concerns. The actress, who married Brooklyn in a lavish ceremony in 2022, has consistently shown support for her husband's ventures, from cooking to photography, and now racing.

Although openly admitting her worries, Nicola’s initial concern soon gave way to admiration when she saw Brooklyn fully immersed in his new role.

Fans react to Brooklyn’s new direction

Brooklyn’s fans have also expressed mixed opinions about his latest career move. Some praised his bravery in pursuing something he's passionate about, while others questioned the risk involved.

One fan wrote online: "I love Brooklyn’s passion for cars, but motorsport is definitely risky. Hope he stays safe." Another agreed, adding: "Nicola’s worries are understandable—this is definitely dangerous!"

However, many fans have also shown excitement, encouraging Brooklyn to follow his passion, echoing the support he's received from his family.

Brooklyn's first sessions on track at Miami International Autodrome promise to be exciting for both him and his followers. Despite initial worries from Nicola and his parents, Brooklyn seems committed to making the most of this thrilling career change.