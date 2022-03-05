﻿
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's major life change after selling $11m mansion

The Beverly Hills house is stunning

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have sold their incredible Beverly Hills home for $11 million dollars, after living there for just eight months. The couple, who are due to be married this spring, plan to move to Miami for convenience.

According to TMZ, Brooklyn is reportedly keen to be closer to his family, who have a luxury property in Miami already. The couple's LA mansion boasts numerous jaw-dropping features, including a gym, sauna, private yoga room, steam room and stunning panoramic views of the Californian coast.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham makes shock food confession

The five-bedroom house has swathes of large glass windows which allow beams of sunshine to illuminate the property. Featuring multiple luxe outdoor areas including a swimming pool, seating area and swanky rooftop terrace, the estate really is a house of dreams.

The estate is also inherently spiritual. According to the MailOnline, the house's entrance displays Smokey Quartz Crystal on a plinth in order to purify and neutralise unwanted energy while welcoming guests. A white crystal quartz massage and healing room and juice bar are also key features of the breathtaking house.

Brooklyn and Nicola are due to be married this spring

Brooklyn is known to be a family man and has regularly visited Miami to spend time with parents Victoria and David. The Beckham's Miami penthouse cost $24million (£19million) and is located inside the exclusive One Thousand Museum, which boasts 62 floors where only 100 tenants live, mirroring a seven-star hotel.

The couple have been together since 2019

The home boasts unbelievable views of Biscayne Bay and the glittering Miami skyline. Italian kitchens with quartz countertops, custom-designed walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms are only a handful of the incredible amenities the property has to offer.

The building is designed by prestigious architect Zaha Hadid and is the only residential space in Miami to have a helipad. The building has a private gym, rooftop pool and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow residents to bask in the glorious Miami sunshine. 

