Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham miss Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show – here's why

Although Victoria Beckham was supported by most of her family at her stunning Paris Fashion Week show, there were a couple of glaring omissions, as Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz weren't among those present.

Although there's no doubt that the pair would have loved to have attended, they were forced to skip the event due to Brooklyn's prior business commitments. Taking to his Instagram Stories during his mother's show, the eldest Beckham child was revealed to be at an event marking the launch of his hot sauce, Cloud23.

The 26-year-old was seen at the event in a swanky black hoodie and jeans while wearing a backwards cap. Although Nicola wasn't in Brooklyn's pictures, it's likely that the model and actress was there supporting her beau.

Brooklyn's launch came shortly after he took part in the Formula E EVO sessions, which saw celebrities paired with Formula E drivers for a one-off race. Speaking to HELLO! and other media, Brooklyn revealed that while the training sessions brought him home, he missed his family who were in Miami at the time.

© Instagram Brooklyn was at a business event at the time

"They were actually in Miami for the first [Miami football] game, which was kind of annoying," he explained. "I was in the country, I was only there for two days, and I was working and learning the track from morning till night."

Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show

The eyes of the fashion industry worldwide are on Paris tonight, as Victoria presents her collection in front of Paris's most glamorous socialites, expectant reporters and glittering A-Listers.

Victoria's event kicked off at 8pm local time, with all of her family there to support her from the front row.

© Shutterstock David and Victoria looked so chic in the French capital

Though the Eurostar chaos of this morning caused some disruption, fans and friends made their way to Paris against the odds.

Victoria and David Beckham arrived in Paris earlier this week ahead of the inaugural Louvre Museum gala dinner. The fabulous pair posed for a series of beautiful photos before the lavish dinner, both dressed in incredibly classy monochromatic ensembles.

Nicola's impeccable fashion sense

Among many things about the Beckhams, they're a fashionable family – and Nicola is no exception.

The actress always brings an interesting alternative take on vintage-inspired trends, dressing up the retro in unique and exciting ways.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham / Instagram Nicola wore the coolest vintage Chanel jacket on the Underground in London

When in London last month, the 30-year-old wowed in a vintage Chanel leather jacket, a baker boy hat, and a pair of low-rise, light wash blue jeans.

Nicola clearly takes a bit of fashion inspiration from her mother-in-law, who could always be seen with a leather jacket in the early 2000s, especially when going to see David Beckham at a game in his professional footballing days.