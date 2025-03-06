Brooklyn Beckham reveals wife Nicola Peltz's 'worry' about new 'career change'

Brooklyn Beckham is living life on the edge! The eldest Beckham child is taking part in Formula E's EVO sessions, which see celebrities partnered with the championship's grid to tackle one of the sport's most iconic tracks.

With the cars able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just under three seconds, it's a high-octane endeavour, and understandably, Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, was worried about her husband taking part. Speaking to HELLO! and other media outlets ahead of the race, Brooklyn shared: "She was a little bit worried. Then she saw me in my race outfit, and she was like, 'You should do this as a job. You look really good'."

He then joked: "She was a little bit worried, but after I got out of the car, she was like, 'You look really sexy.' So, I might be changing careers."

Nicola wasn’t the only person in the Beckham family who was slightly worried about Brooklyn’s new adventure, with parents David and Victoria both voicing their concerns. Although the pair ultimately supported their son, hoping that he had "fun" during the experience.

© LAT Images for Formula E Brooklyn won Nicola round when she saw him in his race suit

"Obviously, my dad was just like, 'Just be careful,' but it's something that me and my dad have definitely bonded over the years," Brooklyn said. "We're both into cars, both into racing – he's really excited, and just said: 'Be careful. You be careful and have fun'."

As part of his training, Brooklyn returned to England to take part in e-simulations for two days. However, the star admitted that he missed out on seeing his family, who, ironically, were in Miami at the time of his return.

© LAT Images for Formula E Brooklyn did some training in the UK, but missed out on seeing his family

"They were actually in Miami for the first [Miami football] game, which was kind of annoying," he explained. "I was in the country, I was only there for two days, and I was working and learning the track from morning till night."

Ahead of his time on the grid, Brooklyn marked his 26th birthday, and speaking about his celebrations, he said: "I went for dinner, and then I got an early night because I was racing today."

© LAT Images for Formula E Brooklyn has a shared love of motor racing with his dad

The 26-year-old has been enthusiastic about joining the world of motorsport, previously saying: "I've loved motorsport all my life, so when the opportunity came to be a part of the EVO Sessions with Formula E, I jumped at the chance. I love it as a sport, but it’s an incredible opportunity to actually get behind the wheel and experience what it takes to compete at the top level of motorsport.

"The performance of the cars is insane, so I'm pleased I’ll be learning from the best in how to get the most out of them."