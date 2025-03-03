Hailey Bieber makes $72,000 change to her look for appearance without Justin

Since welcoming their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024, Hailey and Justin Bieber have been paying tribute to him at every opportunity.

Justin has been seen wearing a cap with 'Jack Blues' embroidered on the back, as well as drinking from a Papa Bear mug, while Hailey has rarely been seen without her sparkle-tastic necklace tributes to her son and husband.

The Rhode Beauty founder has long worn a 'B' necklace to honour her beloved husband, and upon the arrival of her son she added a sparkling 'JBB' necklace which sits beautifully alongside the 'B'.

© Instagram Hailey Bieber wears a necklace tribute to her baby son

"Crafted in a playful bubble font, the initials are adorned with shimmering rows of pavé diamonds, adding a touch of glamour," jewellery expert Zack Stone of Steven Stone says of the statement necklace, which they estimate to be worth $25,000.

With such a high price tag, it's no surprise that Hailey keeps it close to her, however, the model stepped out without the statement piece on Sunday to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

At the glittering event, Hailey decided to forgo a necklace altogether, leaving her sultry strapless black dress to do the talking.

The figure-hugging dress featured velvet and sheer panels, with extravagant bow detailing, and while Hailey opted not to wear her family-inspired necklaces, she still went all out with her other jewellery.

© WWD via Getty Images Hailey Bieber at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The 28-year-old wore earrings and a ring courtesy of Tiffany & Co in platinum and 18k yellow gold with diamonds, plus a Tiffany Victoria mixed cluster bracelet worth $72,000 and a ring in platinum with an aquamarine stone - wow!

© Getty Hailey Bieber wore a collection of Tiffany's jewellery to the Vanity Fair Oscars party

Known for her trend-setting nails, Hailey opted for a simple French manicure on long, almond-shaped nails, keeping the classic along with her makeup.

Hailey stuck to her trademark beauty look of simple hair and lowkey makeup, comprising of lightly lined eyes and nude lips – no doubt lined with her latest Rhode Beauty launch, 'Peptide Lip Shape', a lip shaping pencil that helps fans of the star emulate her lived-in look.

© Getty Images Hailey looked sleek at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The model attended the glitzy party alone – perhaps Justin was at home with Jack Blues. The musician famously likes to wear casual outfits, no matter the occasion, so perhaps the black tie dress code put him off attending Hollywood's most glamorous night.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Justine Bieber loves a casual look

Luckily for Hailey, she was in good company as her close friend, Kylie Jenner was in attendance alongside her partner, Timothee Chalamet.

© Getty Images Kylie Jenner attended the Oscars with Timothee Chalamet

It's been a difficult few weeks for Kylie following the death of her hairdresser, with whom she was close, and knowing Hailey was they likely helped her to feel strong enough to attend.