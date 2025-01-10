Hailey Bieber's dad Stephen Baldwin reveals unexpected details about his grandson Jack

Since welcoming their baby boy, Jack Blues, in August 2024, Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin, have remained tight-lipped when it comes to details about their new addition.

However, Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, was more than happy to gush about his grandson after spending the holidays visiting the four-month-old.

The actor, who is starring in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the show's premiere about how excited he is to see Jack grow up.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Hailey Bieber turns 28: see her bold birthday look

"My first grandson is better than Special Forces," Stephen joked. "He's a little soldier in his own right already."

"Jack Blues, I think considering who the mom and dad are, this kid's gonna be cute and creative, so I'm looking forward to it," he continued.

Hailey and Justin have been married since 2018, and Jack is their first child; Stephen is also the proud grandfather of Iris from his eldest daughter, Alaia.

© Getty Images Stephen revealed that Jack is like "a little soldier"

The Rhode Beauty founder has shared glimpses of her young son since his birth, including a cute snap of his foot with an 'I Voted' sticker on Election Day.

Stephen spoke to TooFab in December about Jack's growth spurt and how their growing brood planned to spend the festive season, with the family "getting ready for Christmas".

"We're excited," he shared with the publication. "He's grown like a weed. Actually, he looks like a little plump potato."

© Instagram The pair welcomed Jack in August

"He's so cute. I can't stand it. I want to say so much," Stephen declared.

As for what he wants Jack to call him when he grows older, Stephen revealed the unusual moniker he had chosen. "Grampy. We're going with Grampy. But it's with a W. A lot of people don't know that," he said.

“So G-W-A-M-P-Y is Gwampy. So that's kind of the handle I've been going with. It was my granddaughter, Iris, my first grandchild. It was the name she gave me."

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/, Getty The new parents have been faced with divorce rumors

The new parents have been swarmed with divorce rumors in recent weeks after sharing cryptic social media posts; however, they quickly put this to bed when Justin posted a picture of his wife from New Year.

"Um...going anywhere with u bb. Happy New Year," he wrote alongside the snap. For her part, the model shared a meme on Instagram with the caption, "You're not well and it's ok."

"Me to all of you on the internet," Hailey quipped. Since giving birth in August, the 28-year-old has been settling into the parenting life and taking each day as it comes.

© @justinbeiber Hailey and Justin quickly dispelled the rumors with their social media posts

"I'm only doing what feels comfortable for me physically, mentally and emotionally," she told Women's Wear Daily.

She explained that her beauty brand is like the "toddler" in her life and that she has learned so much since launching it over two years ago.

"Mistakes are going to happen…[there] will be bumps in the road, which are out of your control," she said. "But you need to pivot, run and work with them as they come."