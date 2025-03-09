Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella's growing curls look so chic as she enjoys sister date with twin

Halfway to the one year anniversary of being declared cancer free, Isabella Strahan is positively glowing.

Over the weekend, Michael Strahan's daughter appeared in a post from her twin sister Sophia as the two enjoyed a fun sister date.

Back in October 2023, the 21-year-old was just weeks into her freshman year at the University of Southern California, when she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in children, and last summer, after several surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy, she was officially declared to be in remission.

Some months into being in remission, Isabella showed off her hair growth as she reposted an Instagram Story from her sister Sophia.

In the photo, the two appear to be enjoying some iced matcha lattes, and Isabella is seen in a camel cable knit sweater, with some black sunglasses sitting atop her lovely brunette curls.

Late last year, both Isabella and her dad Michael opened up to Town & Country about the family's "crazy year," and how now with the brunt of her cancer journey behind her, Isabella is working on regaining her balance, her weight, and her regular life back.

© Instagram Isabella is a student at USC

"I think in the long run we'll figure out a way to benefit from it," Michael said of the experience, though added: "The process was a lot scarier than we imagined."

"Seeing her come out of surgery, and all the things she had to learn how to do again. You just pray that everything gets back to normal," he explained.

© Instagram The model at a holiday party with her dad's girlfriend Kayla Quick

The doting dad continued: "There were times when we said, 'We know it's painful and tough, but it's temporary,'" and maintained: "The last year is one we hope to forget, but at the same time it's shown us a lot of important things about who she is and about who we are and about how we show up for each other as a family."

© Instagram The twins recently turned 20

Further speaking on how her cancer battle changed her and her relationship with her family, Isabella said: "I'm happy to be here," and emphasized: "I think this year has made me stronger. The people in your life are what makes it enjoyable. Now I don't say no to anything. I don't think, 'I'll do it next week. You don't know what next week will look like."

© Instagram The Strahans

Michael agreed that he now lives his life "more in the moment," and that he is "more gentle in a lot of ways." He said: "I always loved and appreciated my family, but sometimes you're just working, working, working. Now I work, but I see an end to that, because I want to spend time with my family. It's the most important thing. I love that my girls are in college and I have the ability to go and spend time with them."

"We've always been a close family, but this last year has given me some perspective. At the end of the day the most important thing is your kids, your family, your mom, your father, your other loved ones — and just to hold them close to you, and your friends as well. Now I wake up every day and enjoy that day, more so than looking to next week, next month, or next year," he added.