Michael Strahan 'ready' for new $100,000 challenge after making major career decision

Michael Strahan is coming back to Sunday televisions with the return of his hit game show, The Pyramid.

The Good Morning America host will front season nine of the ABC series which returns to screens on March 9.

"Michael's ready - are you? New #100kPyramid kicks off in ONE WEEK!" a recent post shared by his Instagram account revealed.

© Disney The $100,000 Pyramid stars Michael Strahan.

The $100,000 Pyramid is a word-association game where two celebrities and their contestant partners face off in a race against the clock to make it to the winner’s circle – and they only win the $100,000 if they can conquer the Pyramid.

The first episode of the new season will see actor Mark Duplass versus comedian Pete Holmes and Laverne Cox go up against Reno 911 star Thomas Lennon. Watch a teaser for the episode here:

Michael Strahan hosts ABC series The $100k Pyramid

Michael has been a staple of ABC since 2012 when he began hosting Live! with Kelly Ripa. He left in 2016 and joined the morning program GMA, and has been there for almost a decade.

After 15 years as an NFL player he is also a popular sports commentator on NFL Sunday on Fox, and confirmed he would return for the 2025/2026 season after the 2025 Super Bowl.

© Disney Michael has hosted the show for several years

"#SuperBowlLIX on @nflonfox," Strahan wrote on Instagram. "What a time with the fellas Until next year!"

Michael has also helped to produce a new ABC special following his 19-year-old daughter's diagnosis with cancer.

Michael Strahan and twin daughters

Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight to Beat Cancer featured Michael, Isabella, her twin Sophia, and their mom and his ex-wife Jean Muggli.

Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in children, in 2023 as a freshman in college. After undergoing several surgeries — including on her 19th birthday — radiation, and chemotherapy, the model was officially declared cancer-free and has returned to school at the University of California.

Michael recalled how "[Isabella] was thin and tired and bald and all the things you hate to see your kid go through," however, "her spirit was there" throughout the treatment.

© Instagram Isabella was given the all-clear in 2024

"One of the things she said, probably the hardest thing I had to hear was, 'Dad I'll do whatever. I want to live,'" he told People.

His ex-wife Jean, whom he was married to from 1999 to 2006, similarly said: "Isabella's strength and resilience was the same as it was when she was a little girl. The way she handled every day with grace was amazing."

Sophia, who is a student at Duke University in North Carolina, added of her twin sister: "She would say to me 'I just want to feel normal. Nothing in my life is normal.'"

Isabella was treated at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center so she could be close to her sister and mom.