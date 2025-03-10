Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dylan Dreyer's then-and-now photos leave fans astounded
Dylan Dreyer© NBC

The Today meteorologist has come a long way 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Dylan Dreyer has been a beloved face in American television for years, and Today viewers love her warmth, intelligence, and beaming smile!

But years before she became a famed meteorologist and regular on the small screen, she was a kid with big dreams. 

Over the weekend, Dylan, 43, shared snapshots on Instagram of herself from 3rd grade to college graduation and fans were left stunned by her transformation.

The star revealed the selection of throwbacks her mom had brought her and her social media followers couldn't wait to comment on the snaps. 

Dylan was practically unrecognizable, if it wasn't for her smile, in the first few images in which she wore huge glasses.

Dylan Dreyer in photos from 3rd grade to college graduation© Instagram
She looked adorable in colorful sweaters and rocked short bangs and a cute grin. 

The Today host went on to sport braces and a more grown up look as she entered high school and in the last few photos she had blossomed into the Dylan fans recognize today. 

"My mom came to visit and naturally brought a bunch of stuff from my childhood," she wrote. "I present to you, Dylan, from 3rd grade to college graduation. And some random art and a letter."

Dylan Dreyer holding her new book on Today
Fans said she hasn't changed since college

Fans remarked on the photos with some unable to believe the early photos were of her, while others said her three young sons bare a striking resemblance to her.

More said: "You really haven't changed," and Dylan was urged to dig out her old clothes and wear them on the show!

Dylan had an idyllic childhood in New Jersey where she lived in the home her dad built on four-acres of woodland.

She spoke with fondness about family life with her brothers to NJ Monthly and said her upbringing was wholesome. 

Dylan Dreyer, family dinner children and dad© Instagram
Dylan revisited her childhood home to celebrate her dad's 80th

"We had a huge wrought-iron bell that my mom would ring [so we'd know it was] time to come home for dinner," she told the outlet. "Because we'd be playing in the woods across the street or stealing apples from the apple orchard."

Dylan was fascinated by the weather from an early age but it wasn't until she went to Rutgers University that she realised meteorology was a realistic career path. 

Dylan Dreyer with short hair © Erie News Now
Dylan in her early years of broadcasting

She'd started out studying engineering but soon pivoted to studying the weather and the rest is history. 

Dylan now resides in New York with her husband, Brian Fichera, and their three sons, Calvin, Ollie and Rusty

The mom-of-three recently returned to her childhood home with her kids as they celebrated her dad's 80th birthday. 

They took a walk down memory lane and visited all the places that were special to her growing up. 

