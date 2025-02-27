Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec shares incredible update on daughter Lyra following family move

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec, the doting father to one-year-old Lyra whom he shares with fellow dancer Janette Manrara, has shared an update on his adorable tot.

Taking to Instagram, he uploaded a video showcasing the beautiful father-daughter bond between himself and Lyra, with a kiss and a panda emoji in the caption.

In the video, the panda-pyjama-donning toddler can be seen giving her beaming father a big kiss on the cheek, before returning to her business cutely plodding around as if she had been rudely interrupted!

WATCH: Strictly's Aljaž Škorjanec Shares Adorable Video Of One-year-old Daughter Lyra Following Family Move

Fans rushed to the comment section to share their excitement and empathy. One penned: "Aww so cute, giving Daddy a kiss & a cuddle. Cherish these moments. Which I'm sure you do. They grow up too quickly."

Another commented: "So endearing, almost as sweet as the night cuddle when she was a newborn", while a third wrote: "The bond between a dad and daughter. Lovely".

Aljaž's adorable video comes just days after Janette spoke about the emotional impact of being separated from her husband and daughter while on tour for the Chicago, in which she is playing the leading role of Roxie Hart.

© Matt Crockett Janette will be playing the lead role in the UK tour of Chicago

During an appearance on The One Show, Roman Kemp asked her whether Aljaž and Lyra will be coming to see her on stage, she responded: "That's what kind of not worries me but scares me a little bit because it's a long contract and to be away from her."

"Aljaz is going to come to as many venues and cities as he possibly can, Blackpool being one of them. We're going to go back to Blackpool and I've been there only with Strictly, so it'll be interesting to go now with Chicago, but yeah, they’re going to come with me as much as possible."

She added: "And I'm flying home on days off just to cuddle her as much as I can."

Janette and Aljaž also moved home not long ago. In a recent Instagram post, the It Takes Two presenter shared a snap of her new home filled with cardboard boxes, flashing a thumbs-up and writing in the caption: "More of the same today… Unpacking."

It is not yet known whether the family have permanently left their Cheshire home, or if this move is temporary, as a result of their respective work commitments.