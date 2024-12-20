Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec delight fans with exciting announcement

Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec have delighted fans with a very exciting announcement. Now that the latest season of Strictly Come Dancing is over, the pair are already looking to their next project in 2025.

Taking to Instagram, the couple revealed that they'll be taking to the dance floor at Donaheys in the new year for the dance school's Dancing with the Stars Weekends.

"Who's excited for next year?! WE ARE!" the pair penned in a joint post.

"SO excited to announce that we’ll back be joining @donaheys Dancing with the Stars Weekends in 2025!

"These weekends are always so special – a chance to meet so many of you and dance together in the most magical atmosphere! Whether you're a complete beginner or a dance lover, we promise it will be a weekend full of fun, laughter, and great memories," continued the dancers, who are parents to one-year-old daughter, Lyra.

© Getty Janette and Aljaz will be taking to the dance floor in 2025

"Come and join us on the dance floor – you don’t want to miss it! Make sure to book your place! Visit @donaheys for details on how to save your spot to join us!

"We can't wait to meet you all!" they added.

© Instagram The dancers are proud parents to their daughter, Lyra

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their excitement, with one person penning: "We're excited. Can't wait," while another added: "Love Aljaz and Janette. Hope your having lovely family time after a busy Strictly."

The exciting news comes just days after Aljaz competed in the Strictly Come Dancing final with his celebrity partner, Tasha Ghouri. The pair went up against JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell and Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola in the final.

© Guy Levy Aljaz danced with Tasha Ghouri in the latest season of Strictly

While they wowed audiences with their incredible routines and total score of 119, it was comedian Chris and his dance partner Dianne who walked away with the coveted Glitterball trophy.

After the show, Aljaz took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute to Tasha. "Took a day to reflect… The last 6 months have been one of the happiest, toughest, and most rewarding moments ever for me," began the dancer. "Forever grateful to be back on @bbcstrictly but especially to come back and to dance and create with someone like @tashaghouri."

© Guy Levy The pair reached the final and scored a whopping 119 points

He continued: "Partner thank you for helping me fall in love with creating, performing and dancing on this beautiful show once again. It’s been said many times before that people are what Strictly is all about, but you are what dancing is all about. Thank you for such an unforgettable series, and thank you to everyone that supported us all the way to the end. Until the next one. In the mean time… Keep dancing."

It's been a busy time for Janette and Aljaz, who are no doubt looking forward to enjoying spending time with family over Christmas. Opening up about their plans over the festive period, Janette told HELLO! that the trio will be heading to Miami, having spent the previous year in Aljaz's native Slovenia.

© Instagram The trio will head to Miami for Christmas

"Every year, Aljaz and I take turns," she explained. "It's really lovely for Lyra because it'll be her first Christmas with my family in Miami, which is going to be really special."

"My parents go all out at Christmas - the decorations inside and outside the house are just next level."