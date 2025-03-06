Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec celebrates daughter Lyra's 'very exciting' milestone

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec had some incredible news to share about Lyra, the adorable daughter he shares with fellow dancer Janette Manrara.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, the 35-year-old revealed his excitement at Lyra's incredible milestone.

WATCH: Strictly Star Aljaž Škorjanec Shares 'Very Exciting' Announcement About Daughter Lyra

He said: "Hello world! Very exciting day – first full day for Lyra at the nursery. She was amazing in the morning at the drop off, didn't cry at all, again, which is a bit worrying."

The incredibly cute one-year-old is certainly growing very fast. Just last week, Aljaz shared a video showing off their father-daughter bond.

In the video, the toddler, in her panda pyjamas, can be seen giving her overjoyed father a big kiss on the cheek, before promptly going back to her business as if she'd be rudely interrupted!

Fans flooded the comments with excitement and empathy for the star. One wrote: "Aww so cute, giving Daddy a kiss & a cuddle. Cherish these moments. Which I'm sure you do. They grow up too quickly."

Another penned: "So endearing, almost as sweet as the night cuddle when she was a newborn", while a third commented: "The bond between a dad and daughter. Lovely".

Aljaz shared the video just days after Janette opened up about the emotional impact of being separated from her husband and daughter while on the UK and Ireland tour for Chicago, in which she is playing the leading role of Roxie Hart.

© Matt Crockett Janette will be playing the lead role in the UK and Ireland tour of Chicago

During an appearance on The One Show, Roman Kemp asked the It Takes Two host whether Aljaz and Lyra will be coming to see in the hit musical, she replied: "That's what kind of not worries me but scares me a little bit because it's a long contract and to be away from her."

"Aljaz is going to come to as many venues and cities as he possibly can, Blackpool being one of them. We're going to go back to Blackpool and I've been there only with Strictly, so it'll be interesting to go now with Chicago, but yeah, they’re going to come with me as much as possible."

Janette added: "And I'm flying home on days off just to cuddle her as much as I can."

© Instagram Janette shared a glimpse inside her move

The pair also moved house relatively recently. In an Instagram post, she shared a snap of her new home filled with cardboard boxes, flashing a thumbs-up and writing in the caption: "More of the same today… Unpacking."

It is not yet known whether the family have permanently left their Cheshire home, or if the move is temporary, due to their respective work commitments.