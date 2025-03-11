Heidi Klum and Seal’s daughter reveals special tattoo as she celebrates milestone achievement

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni is stealing the spotlight as she stunned in a dramatic headpiece while gracing the cover of Glamour Germany.

The 20-year-old was the spitting image of her supermodel mother as she donned an ethereal Issey Miyake ensemble. The sleeveless, ivory number was crafted from silk and paired with a floral-adorned custom headpiece by Alida. Leni struck a fierce pose as she gazed into the camera in a close-up shot.

Recommended video You may also like Leni Klum Stuns In Glitzy Brown Ball Gown Heidi Klum and Seal’s daughter attended the Vienna Opera Ball

In the interview, Leni opened up about the close relationship she shares with both of her parents. The model explained how her middle name is a special tribute to her adoptive father, Seal. "My middle name Olumi is an abbreviation of my father's name, whose full name is Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel," she shared.

Heidi was dating Leni's biological father, businessman Flavio Briatore, in 2003 and announced her pregnancy in December that year. However, the couple split before Leni was born and in this time Heidi met Seal who was present at the birth in May 2004.

The German supermodel was married to the "Kiss from a Rose" hitmaker from 2005 to 2014 and the pair share four children – Leni, 20, Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15

Heidi has been married to musician Tom Kaulitz since 2019, and it appears her daughter fully supports their union as she revealed a sweet moment she shared with her step-father on his wedding day.

© Getty Images Leni and Seal

The budding model got matching tattoos with Tom and his identical twin, Bill Kaultiz, to commemorate her mom's special day. "And my only tattoo is a matching tattoo that I did with Tom and Bill on Mama and Tom's wedding night," she shared.

"One of the guests brought a tattoo machine and Tom, Bill and I tattooed each other's dots. But I have to admit: Bill's last dot rocked the boat and it became more of a line."

© Getty Images Leni is the spitting image of her mom

She added: "It was a kind of 'The Three Musketeers' moment for us. My family is like an anchor for my life."

Leni recently joined her mom as a guest judge to celebrate Heidi's two decades at the helm of Germany's Next Topmodel. "Finally getting to know all the participants was so cool. I had seen part of the season in advance and was excited for everyone until I got to the set myself," she shared.

"And working with my mom again was great. Even though it's primarily work, we always have so much fun together - and then my grandma visited us on set too."