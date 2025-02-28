Heidi Klum and Seal's daughter is a scene-stealer in glitzy dress for milestone event

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni served timeless glamor in a regal gown as she attended the 2025 Vienna Opera Ball on Thursday night.

The 20-year-old looked sensational in a floor-length brown dress that was embellished all over with intricate sparkling sequins. The sleeveless garment featured a plunging neckline layered with mesh detailing and boasted a figure-hugging silhouette with a mini train for an added touch of drama.

Leni Klum Stuns In Glitzy Brown Ball Gown Heidi Klum and Seal’s daughter attended the Vienna Opera Ball

The glitzy number was adorned with a stylish slit while Leni frosted her décolletage with a trio of diamond-encrusted necklaces that matched her dainty bracelet and dazzling ear cuff. The look was completed with a pair of bronze pointed-toe heels.

© Getty Images Leni Klum attended the 67th Vienna Opera Ball

The budding model was the picture of elegance as her luscious brunette locks were slicked back into a polished updo framed by Audrey Hepburn-inspired side bangs. Leni opted for radiant makeup with a silver shimmery eye, a contoured cheek, and a nude glossy lip.

Heidi's daughter was spotted mingling with the likes of Candice Swanepoel and Ed Westwick at the Vienna State Opera. The 67th ball marked the first star-studded event since the billionaire host, Richard Lugner, passed away in August 2024.

© Getty Images Leni Klum was joined by Candice Swanepoel

Leni was photographed alongside supermodel Candic Swanepoel, who exuded ethereal elegance in an ivory silk midi dress adorned with a short cape. The high-neck number was cut just above the ankle and teamed with a diamond-encrusted choker necklace.

Candice topped off her scene-stealing look with silver kitten heels while her blonde tresses were slicked into a ballerina-style bun. The supermodel's complexion was glowing with a fresh base enhanced by a bronze eye and natural glossy lip.

The stars sat in an exclusive box to watch the beautiful ballroom dance performance. The German model's daughter took to her Instagram Story to share a video of one of the dancers teaching her the ballroom. The blonde girl was dressed in a stunning white satin gown paired with long gloves.

© Getty Images Leni oozed style in a glitzy dress

Over the video, Leni penned: "Found someone inside to teach me the waltz."

The girls were surrounded by photographers and fellow star-studded guests as they took to the center of the room to share a waltz.

© Instagram The duo looked like twins

Leni's appearance at the event comes after she has begun to step into the limelight in an attempt to follow in her mom's footsteps. Seal's daughter joined her mom to celebrate Heidi's two decades at the helm of Germany's Next Topmodel.

The promotional clip was captioned: "20 years Germany's Next Top Model by Heidi Klum. This anniversary needs to be celebrated properly. From Leni Klum, who was on set as a little kid 20 years ago, to Bill and Tom Kaulitz and other special guest judges, you can be curious. First episode premieres Thursday the 13th February at 8:15pm. Where do you find it all? Of course on #ProSieben or stream on Joyn! We're looking forward to seeing you #GNTM2025."