Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Leni Klum shares baby photo with dad Seal for heartfelt tribute
Subscribe
Leni Klum shares baby photo with dad Seal for heartfelt tribute
Digital Cover celebrities© Getty Images

Leni Klum shares baby photo with dad Seal for heartfelt tribute

Heidi Klum's daughter has a close relationship with her adoptive father 

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Heidi Klum's lookalike daughter Leni Klum proved how close she is to her adoptive father Seal.

The budding model ushered in her father's 62nd birthday celebrations with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. The black-and-white photographs depicted Leni as a baby resting on her father's chest in a swimming pool as he dotingly gave her a kiss.

Recommended videoYou may also likeHeidi Klum's daughter Leni follows in her career path
The 20-year-old is set to join her mom on Germany's Next Top Model

Even as a child Leni was a fashionista as she sported a stylish New York cap and a cute beaded necklace while her wispy blonde locks were cut to her shoulders. The second image showed the singer-songwriter lying back in the water beaming with a large smile. 

Leni shared a sweet tribute on her father's 62nd birthday© Instagram
Leni shared a sweet tribute on her father's 62nd birthday

Leni captioned the heartfelt post: "the best dad since day one, happy birthday."

The birthday tribute didn't stop there as the 20-year-old posted two more never-before-seen childhood pictures with her father on her Instagram Story. The first snap shows a young lady sitting on her father's chest while he entertains her with a playful game of peekaboo. 

Leni looked adorable in a blue pajama set adorned with quirky monkey prints while Seal donned a casual brown t-shirt accented with a white abstract design on the front. 

Leni looked adorable in the throwback photos© Instagram
Leni looked adorable in the throwback photos

The second snap was even older as the Heidi's daughter appeared as a toddler. The image depicts Seal carrying his child while posing for a selfie as the pair beamed at the camera. Leni was dressed in a fuzzy pink cardigan adorned with white floral embroidery while her hair appeared darker with hues of brown. 

Heidi was married to the Kiss from a Rose hitmaker from 2005 to 2014 and the pair share four children – Leni, 20, Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15. 

The German supermodel was dating Leni's biological father, businessman Flavio Briatore, in 2003 and announced her pregnancy in December that year. However, the couple split before Leni was born and in this time Heidi met Seal who was present at the birth in May 2004.

Seal adopted Leni in 2009© Instagram
Seal adopted Leni in 2009

Seal adopted Heidi's eldest child in 2009 and reflected on fatherhood in an interview with E!. "It's everything and it has always been like that, from the day I met her mother," he said.

"She was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful lady. We have always had that bond."

The pair share a close bond© Instagram
The pair share a close bond

Despite splitting from Leni's mother, Seal continues to champion his daughter as she continues to pave her way through the modeling industry. He explained that he is "so proud of everything that Leni has done", and he's "more proud of everything that she is".

Leni stunned at the Michael Kors fashion show© Getty Images for Michael Kors
Leni stunned at the Michael Kors fashion show

"She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people’s feelings.

So I’m kind of more impressed with everything that she is."

See below for more family photos with Seal and his kids.

Heidi Klum and Seal on holiday with their kids Leni, Henry, Joahn and Lou and Heidi Klum's parents Erna and Gunther on August 4, 2010 in Portofino, Italy.© Getty Images

Family holiday to Italy in 2010

Heidi Klum and Seal on holiday in Portofino with their kids Leni, Henry, Joahn and Lou and Heidi's parents Erna and Gunther in August 2010.

Henry Samuel, Seal, Leni Samuel, Johan Samuel and Heidi Klum attend a game between the New Orleans Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 7, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. © Getty Images

Seal with his kids and Heidi in 2011

Seal, Henry Samuel, Leni Klum, Johan Samuel and Heidi Klum attended a game between the New Orleans Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center in January  2011.

Leni Olumi Klum and Seal arrive at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. © Getty Images

Red carpet appearances

Leni Olumi Klum and her father Seal at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in October 13, 2021

Seal and Leni Klum are seen at the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 © Getty Images

US Open in 2022

The duo attended the US Open in August 2022 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Leni Klum, Lou Samuel, Seal, Laura Strayer, Henry, Ademola Dashtu Samuel and Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel attend the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in January 2024© Getty Images

Premiere in 2024

The family graced the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' The Book Of Clarence at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in January 2024.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More