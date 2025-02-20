Leni Klum shares baby photo with dad Seal for heartfelt tribute

Heidi Klum's lookalike daughter Leni Klum proved how close she is to her adoptive father Seal.

The budding model ushered in her father's 62nd birthday celebrations with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. The black-and-white photographs depicted Leni as a baby resting on her father's chest in a swimming pool as he dotingly gave her a kiss.

Even as a child Leni was a fashionista as she sported a stylish New York cap and a cute beaded necklace while her wispy blonde locks were cut to her shoulders. The second image showed the singer-songwriter lying back in the water beaming with a large smile.

© Instagram Leni shared a sweet tribute on her father's 62nd birthday

Leni captioned the heartfelt post: "the best dad since day one, happy birthday."

The birthday tribute didn't stop there as the 20-year-old posted two more never-before-seen childhood pictures with her father on her Instagram Story. The first snap shows a young lady sitting on her father's chest while he entertains her with a playful game of peekaboo.

Leni looked adorable in a blue pajama set adorned with quirky monkey prints while Seal donned a casual brown t-shirt accented with a white abstract design on the front.

© Instagram Leni looked adorable in the throwback photos

The second snap was even older as the Heidi's daughter appeared as a toddler. The image depicts Seal carrying his child while posing for a selfie as the pair beamed at the camera. Leni was dressed in a fuzzy pink cardigan adorned with white floral embroidery while her hair appeared darker with hues of brown.

Heidi was married to the Kiss from a Rose hitmaker from 2005 to 2014 and the pair share four children – Leni, 20, Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15.

The German supermodel was dating Leni's biological father, businessman Flavio Briatore, in 2003 and announced her pregnancy in December that year. However, the couple split before Leni was born and in this time Heidi met Seal who was present at the birth in May 2004.

© Instagram Seal adopted Leni in 2009

Seal adopted Heidi's eldest child in 2009 and reflected on fatherhood in an interview with E!. "It's everything and it has always been like that, from the day I met her mother," he said.

"She was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful lady. We have always had that bond."

© Instagram The pair share a close bond

Despite splitting from Leni's mother, Seal continues to champion his daughter as she continues to pave her way through the modeling industry. He explained that he is "so proud of everything that Leni has done", and he's "more proud of everything that she is".

© Getty Images for Michael Kors Leni stunned at the Michael Kors fashion show

"She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people’s feelings.

So I’m kind of more impressed with everything that she is."

See below for more family photos with Seal and his kids.

© Getty Images Family holiday to Italy in 2010 Heidi Klum and Seal on holiday in Portofino with their kids Leni, Henry, Joahn and Lou and Heidi's parents Erna and Gunther in August 2010.



© Getty Images Seal with his kids and Heidi in 2011 Seal, Henry Samuel, Leni Klum, Johan Samuel and Heidi Klum attended a game between the New Orleans Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center in January 2011.

© Getty Images Red carpet appearances Leni Olumi Klum and her father Seal at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in October 13, 2021



© Getty Images US Open in 2022 The duo attended the US Open in August 2022 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.