Heidi Klum's ex Seal gives honest reaction to son Henry's modeling debut

Seal couldn't be prouder of his kids, regardless of what they do!

Most recently, he gushed over his son Henry, who earlier this month stepped into the spotlight and made his modeling debut during Paris Fashion Week.

In addition to Henry, whose full name Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, and who the "Kiss from a Rose" singer shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum, he is also a dad to Johan, 18, and Lou, 15, plus he adopted the Project Runway alum's daughter Leni, 20.

Seal, speaking with Us Weekly about Henry making his runway debut at the Lena Erziak Haute Couture show earlier this month, said frankly: "Listen, I am proud of anything they do."

"If Henry was sweeping the streets, but he was passionate about it, I would be just as proud as seeing him walk down a catwalk," he endearingly maintained.

The doting dad further shared: "The thing that I always tell them is that, 'The point of life is to be happy. Find something you love and do it with all your heart and if it makes you happy, then do it.'"

© Getty Images Henry made his modeling debut in January

"If that is sweeping the streets, and I mean that literally. If that's what made him happy, I would wake up each morning to see him do it," he emphasized.

Heidi and Seal were married 2005 to 2014, though appear to still have a friendly relationship. Heidi, who welcomed her first child Leni with ex Flavio Briatore, has since married German guitarist Tom Kaulitz, in 2019, while Seal has been in a relationship with Laura Strayer since 2021.

© Getty Images Seal with his girlfriend Laura and four kids

Seal further gave insight into his approach to raising kids in the spotlight and encouraging them, or not, to follow in his footsteps.

© CHRIS DELMAS He adopted Heidi's daughter Leni

"I encourage them to follow what they love — whether it's in my footsteps [or not]," he shared, adding: "I mean, I don't have that ego like that where I have to see my kids follow in my footsteps or their mother's footsteps."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The singer and his girlfriend have been dating since 2021

He emphasized: "That's not the point of it. The point is to find what they love and do it with every cell of their body."

"That's what I did with music. I wasn't following in anyone's footsteps. I just happened to find this thing that I loved that I couldn't live without. And then the success was a byproduct of that."