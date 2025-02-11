Seal addresses 'mistakes' with 4 kids as he talks changes in their relationship: 'I tried my best'

Seal is reflecting on his role as a father, and his approach to parenting.

The "Kiss From a Rose" singer's four kids are almost all adults now, and he recently gave insight into how their relationship has changed because of it.

The doting dad welcomed three kids with ex-wife Heidi Klum, Henry, 19 Johan, 18, and Lou, 15, plus he adopted the Project Runway alum's daughter Leni, 20. The former couple was together from 2005 to 2014.

Speaking with People at the Super Bowl, during which he premiered — as a seal — a commercial with Mountain Dew, Seal gushed over how "amazing" it is to have grown up kids.

"You end up with these great friends now that you can have, you know, real conversations with," he noted.

"And you get to learn from your mistakes as a parent, the ones that you've made and you get to realize that all that they really care about is not the mistakes you made, but did you always try?" he went on, adding: "Did you always try your best as a parent?"

He further reflected: "As they get older you see that they understand that because they become adults themselves and they realize how difficult it is to be a parent."

"In fact, it's the hardest job in the world because it's the one job where you can't make mistakes, but the reality is you do make mistakes," he emphasized, though added: "They don't really care so much about those. They care about if you tried, if you tried your best as a parent."

"Luckily my — I can't call them kids — the sons and daughters that I raised, they're seeing that I tried my best," he lastly shared, maintaining: "I wasn't always perfect but I tried my best."

Seal also recently opened up about his son Henry making his modeling debut during Paris Fashion Week. Speaking with Us Weekly, he said: "Listen, I am proud of anything they do," and that: "If Henry was sweeping the streets, but he was passionate about it, I would be just as proud as seeing him walk down a catwalk."

"The thing that I always tell them is that, 'The point of life is to be happy. Find something you love and do it with all your heart and if it makes you happy, then do it.'"

"If that is sweeping the streets, and I mean that literally. If that's what made him happy, I would wake up each morning to see him do it," he reiterated.