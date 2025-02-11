Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Seal addresses 'mistakes' with 4 kids as he talks changes in their relationship: 'I tried my best'
Seal on the red carpet © Taylor Hill

The "Kiss From a Rose" singer welcomed three children with Heidi Klum and adopted her daughter Leni

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Seal is reflecting on his role as a father, and his approach to parenting.

The "Kiss From a Rose" singer's four kids are almost all adults now, and he recently gave insight into how their relationship has changed because of it.

The doting dad welcomed three kids with ex-wife Heidi Klum, Henry, 19 Johan, 18, and Lou, 15, plus he adopted the Project Runway alum's daughter Leni, 20. The former couple was together from 2005 to 2014.

WATCH: Heidi Klum and Seal's oldest son, Henry, graduates from high school

Speaking with People at the Super Bowl, during which he premiered — as a seal — a commercial with Mountain Dew, Seal gushed over how "amazing" it is to have grown up kids.

"You end up with these great friends now that you can have, you know, real conversations with," he noted.

"And you get to learn from your mistakes as a parent, the ones that you've made and you get to realize that all that they really care about is not the mistakes you made, but did you always try?" he went on, adding: "Did you always try your best as a parent?"

Heidi Klum celebrates her son's 19th birthday with three of her four children© Instagram
Henry recently turned 19

He further reflected: "As they get older you see that they understand that because they become adults themselves and they realize how difficult it is to be a parent."

"In fact, it's the hardest job in the world because it's the one job where you can't make mistakes, but the reality is you do make mistakes," he emphasized, though added: "They don't really care so much about those. They care about if you tried, if you tried your best as a parent."

Seal with his four children and girlfriend Laura Strayer © Monica Schipper
The singer with his kids and girlfriend Laura Strayer

"Luckily my — I can't call them kids — the sons and daughters that I raised, they're seeing that I tried my best," he lastly shared, maintaining: "I wasn't always perfect but I tried my best."

TOPSHOT - British singer Seal (R) and US model Leni Olumi Klum arrive for the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "The Harder They Fall" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, October 13, 2021. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)© CHRIS DELMAS
Seal officially adopted Leni in 2009, when she was five years old

Seal also recently opened up about his son Henry making his modeling debut during Paris Fashion Week. Speaking with Us Weekly, he said: "Listen, I am proud of anything they do," and that: "If Henry was sweeping the streets, but he was passionate about it, I would be just as proud as seeing him walk down a catwalk."

Seal and Laura Strayer started formally dating in 2021© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
He has been dating Laura since 2021

"The thing that I always tell them is that, 'The point of life is to be happy. Find something you love and do it with all your heart and if it makes you happy, then do it.'"

"If that is sweeping the streets, and I mean that literally. If that's what made him happy, I would wake up each morning to see him do it," he reiterated.

