Heidi Klum, 50, celebrates double dose of joyful news with husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum raised a glass for two very special reasons on Sunday which she celebrated with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The German model threw a party and shared photos and videos of the event on social media.

The Tokio Hotel rocker was ringing in his 35th birthday, meaning it was also his twin Bill's big day too.

WATCH: Heidi Klum celebrates with Tom and Bill Kaulitz as they turn 35

The joint party appeared to take place at a lavish, beachside restaurant where Heidi posted a video with the brothers.

She captioned it: "LOVES OF MY LIFE. 35 Years young. HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

© Instagram Heidi with Tom and her four children

Fans wished them a happy birthday and said how lovely it was to see Heidi and Tom so in love.

The couple have been married since 2019 and don't let the 16-year age gap get to them.

In fact, she has spoken about the major benefit it has. With her four children with Seal getting older, she told Fox News Digital that Tom has been encouraging her to ramp up her social life.

© Heidi Klum Instagram Heidi also close to Tom's brother Bill

"Now they're 19, 18, 17 and 14," Heidi said at the time. "So I feel like the days of me going to bed at 9.30 are kind of over."

She explained: "When you have four kids, they keep you up day and night because trust me, with four, there's always one, either [one] has a fever, the next one has a bad dream, there is always something going on.

© Getty Images Heidi shares her children with her ex, Seal

"So I feel like with them all being older now, maybe it also has to do with my younger husband. I don't know, but it’s just fun. It's fun to go to a club. I enjoy music most of the time."

Speaking of their age difference, Heidi told Glamor Germany: "I'm 50 and no longer 20. I’m not a young girl who hasn’t experienced anything yet or has no idea about life. Time won’t stand still for me, and Tom will never catch up with me. I’ll always be 16 years older, and I’m aware of that."

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Tom is 16 years younger than Heidi

Heidi also says that it is just a fact of life that she will "look older than him sooner."

"Maybe it will be a problem for me in 10 years’ time, maybe he won't like it then," she remarked. "In 20 years, I’ll be 70. I usually plan for the future – but with my husband, I live in the here and now."

© Daniele Venturelli Tom and his band Tokio Hotel in 2010

As for those who have doubted their romance, Heidi told SheKnows in 2022: "Not everyone is always cheering you on in all things that you do. But I feel like you’ve got to do what makes you happy. And he made me happy. And we’re still happy and having a great time together."