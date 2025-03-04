Danny Jones and wife Georgia's big life change amid new video

Since winning I'm a Celebrity… in December 2024, life has been busy for Danny Jones.

The McFly frontman has been preparing for his band's UK tour with Busted, as well as guest judging on The Masked Singer and hosting Loose Men, the ITV spin-off of Loose Women.

That's not all the father of one has been busy with, though. A video round-up of 2025 posted to his Instagram showed that Danny, his wife Georgia and their son, Cooper, seven, have been going through upheaval at home.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Georgia Jones and Danny have been married since 2014

In the action-packed video, which also shows Cooper whizzing around a go-kart race track and Danny's busy work life, the musician shared several glimpses inside their property. Watch below to see the changes at their home…

WATCH: Danny Jones shares changes at home with wife Georgia

Danny and Georgia appear to be adding an extension to their home, which they moved into late last year, with skylights installed in the roof to allow the light to shine in.

In an existing room in the house, Danny showed that the floors had been ripped up to expose old wooden beams beneath – we wonder what the couple is planning in there…

Danny Jones' BRITs appearance

Over the weekend, Danny was filmed appearing to kiss fellow I'm a Celeb... contestant Maura Higgins after The BRITs on Saturday night.

An after-party clip obtained by The Sun sees the duo appearing to kiss several times. Neither party nor Georgia has addressed the controversy yet.

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock Maura and Danny are believed to have kissed at The Brits

Danny and Georgia have been married since 2014, welcoming Cooper in 2018.

Georgia recently lamented Danny's long periods of absence from the family home during his time on I'm a Celebrity..., writing about burnout in an Instagram caption.

© Instagram The singer shares one son with his wife Georgia

"I was going into this New Year burnt out," she began. "Over a month of solo parenting, moving house on my own, working hard on my career whilst Danny was in the jungle with snakes in his pants was A LOT."

She wrote about the struggle once more on Instagram, telling her followers: "My family are up north, and my husband likes to go for long stays in the Australian jungle – 'jokes' so I need help…"

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2014

Since the videos of Danny emerged, Georgia's fans have been sending her love and support, but she is yet to publicly comment on what is going on between the pair.