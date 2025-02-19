Jenna Bush Hager shares sweet family photos from latest 'magical' getaway

Jenna Bush Hager proved she's just as much of a big kid as her three children when it comes to embracing the magic of Disney World.

The Today anchor took to Instagram to share a carousel of snaps from her joyful weekend away at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, with her husband Henry Chase Hager, and their children, Margaret Laura, 11, Poppy Louise, nine, and Henry Harold, five.

The first photograph depicted the family of five posing for a portrait with Mickey Mouse. The 43-year-old oozed chic in a sleeveless ribbed maxi dress adorned with blue, peach, and black stripes. The colorful number featured a daring slit up the left leg and was teamed with a pair of stylish sandals and a gold necklace.

Jenna wore her luscious blonde locks down in a sleek straight style while she opted for radiant makeup with a smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

© Instagram The family posed for a sweet photograph

The presenter's spring-inspired attire coordinated with both her daughter's dresses. Margaret looked sweet in a white frilly mini-dress adorned with a blue paisley print while Popyp opted for a frilly pale pink number accented with puffy short sleeves.

Jenna's husband looked smart in a blue shirt and ivory-tailored pants that matched his son's navy striped shirt and camel-toned chinos.

The Today with Jenna & Friends anchor also shared an adorable snap of Henry hugging the loveable Disney cartoon character.

© Instagram Henry hugged Mickey Mouse

Further images depicted the family posing in front of the Millennium Falcon at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge as well as Cinderella's castle. Jenna opted for a fitting outfit change during the day as she matched with her children in white Mickey and Minnie t-shirts and denim shorts

© Instagram The group were delighted to see the Millennium Falcon

Meanwhile, Jenna's husband opted for a pink top embossed with an iconic print of Mickey Mouse teamed with a pair of navy shorts.

© Instagram Cinderella's castle

This wasn't the only merch Jenna donned over the sunshine-filled weekend. The star was also spotted in a black t-shirt adorned with a Donald Duck print as she smiled with her friend for a photograph with a pint of beer in her hand.

© Instagram Jenna posed with a pint of beer

The group was photographed in front of a portrait of George Washington holding an American flag at sea. The family and friends were clearly amused as they stopped for a sailor pose.

© Instagram Jenna delivered a speech

However, it wasn't all games for the news anchor – Jenna was also pictured delivering a speech to a room full of adults.

Jenna captioned the post: "What an amazing weekend--@waltdisneyworld is magical! Loved spending time with some incredible service men and women!."