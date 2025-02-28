Jenna Bush Hager urged to make permanent change on Today after fans witness the same thing

Jenna Bush Hager has been leading her own show, Today with Jenna & Friends, since the start of the year, and she's doing a great job!

The NBC star has been co-hosting alongside various celebrity guests each week following Hoda Kotb's departure from the show on January 10.

But after a week of working alongside Heather McMahan, fans have urged for Jenna to make a permanent change on the Fourth Hour.

Jenna and Heather's chemistry has been clear to see, and many viewers would like to see Heather become the permanent co-host on the show.

Comments on social media during Heather's time on the program this week have included: "Our fave duo, we need her back every week," and "Keep her please!" as well as "Heather needs to be the permanent co-host! She is perfect and hilarious!!"

© Instagram Fans loved seeing Jenna Bush Hager co-host alongside Heather McMahan

Jenna has sat alongside a number of well-known faces over the past few weeks, including Eva Longoria, Taraji P Henson, Keke Palmer and Scarlett Johansson.

She got on incredibly well with SNL star Ego Nwodim. Jenna has been working on the Fourth Hour since 2019 after replacing Kathie Lee Gifford.

© NBC Jenna Bush Hager has co-hosted alongside a number of different stars including Ego Nwodim

She has been holding the reins since Hoda left on January 10, with the departure resulting in a total name change and format. Previously the show has always had two co-hosts, but now it's been re-named Jenna and Friends.

It was announced shortly after Hoda made the decision to leave Today that Jenna wouldn't be getting a permanent new co-host, but instead a rotating guest list of famous faces.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Today Show Jenna Bush Hager in the NBC studios

Jenna said of Hoda leaving soon after the news broke: "I am so proud of her," she said. "Although, I will say I walk around even here, and people are like, 'Congratulations, Hoda!' And I feel like the girl that just got dumped,.

"And people are like, 'You made the best choice, Hoda!' And I'm like, 'Did she? Did she make the best choice?'" She also joked that she was going to start showing up at her door like a stalker. "I will be there on your doorstep, and we are your friends forever," she added.

© NBC Jenna has been co-hosting with different people following Hoda Kotb's exit from Today

Away from the Today Show, Jenna loves nothing more than spending time with her family. She's a doting mom to three children - Mila, Poppy and Hal - who she shares with husband Henry Hager.

The star is also a successful author, and has written several books with her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush. They are set to release their latest book, I Loved You First, on March 25. The book will "celebrate the bond between parent and child," according to Amazon.

It is an "expansive and gently whimsical celebration of parental love" and features illustrations by Ramona Kaulitzki. They will be going on a book tour to promote the book too, hitting cities such as Charleston, Tampa and Dallas.